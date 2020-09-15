Romania’s current account gap narrows as an upside effect of crisis

Romania’s current account gap narrows as an upside effect of crisis
By bne IntelliNews September 15, 2020

Romania’s current account (CA) balance narrowed to €4.86bn in January-July, one fifth (19.5%) less than in the same period last year. The correction is deeply related to the effects of the crisis: fewer holidays abroad and lower dividends, interest derived by foreign investors.

The CA gap in the rolling 12-month period eased to just over €9bn (4.5% of GDP), the lowest level since February 2019.

Before the crisis, the 12-month gap hit a maximum of €10.8bn in February 2020.

The balance of tourism (fewer holidays abroad) and that of primary incomes (lower interest and dividends earned by foreign investors) have improved the balance, particularly after the crisis hit the country in March-July.

Thus, the outflows of primary incomes (dividends, interest repatriated by foreign investors) shrank from €4.6bn in March-July 2019 to €3.1bn in the same period this year.

Meanwhile, the outflows under the tourism category (services) contracted from €2.2bn in March-July last year to only €0.8bn in the same period this year.

The inflows of secondary incomes to public administration entities (mostly EU funds) increased significantly but from a low base, from €280mn in March-July last year to €570mn in the same period this year.

Foreign direct investments (FDI) in January-July this year plunged to €1.30bn from €3.35bn in the same period last year. But a large part of the contraction was marked in January-February (from €1.4bn to negative, or net FDI outflows, €0.3bn).

The downside of fewer dividends derived by FDI investors in March-July was the weak volume of FDI in the period, €1.62bn, compared to €1.95bn in the same period last year. The contraction was, however, not major compared to that seen in January-February and the expected effects of the crisis.

But the FDI in the five-month crisis period this year came mostly as intra-group loans extended by parent companies of local FDI companies (€1.3bn versus virtually zero in the same period last year).

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Romania’s car production rebounds post-lockdown

Romania’s IT sector defies coronacrisis with robust growth in 2Q20

Romania remains EU’s laggard by VAT gap

Data

Turkey’s industrial production now stands only 1.6% below February peak

However, slowing of credit expansion necessitated by latest difficulties of lira may hinder recovery.

Croatian tourist activity just over half of 2019 level in July

Croatia recorded 2.2mn tourist arrivals and 14.7mn tourist nights — a better performance than expected when the pandemic hit but still considerably down on 2019 figures.

What Belarus’ neighbours think about the revolution

With Belarus in uproar a new front in the geopolitical showdown between east and west has been opened. But really it's the people who live next door to Belarus – Ukraine, Poland and Lithuania – that matter the most

Lithuania’s exports decreased by 8.2%, imports by 13.6% y/y in 1H20

Lithuania’s exports amounted to €2.33bn and imports to €2.50bn in July.

Ukraine's consumer inflation in August reaches 2.5% y/y

Ukraine’s consumer inflation increased to 2.5% year on year in August from 2.4% y/y in the prior month, the State Statistics Service reported on September 9.

Turkey’s industrial production now stands only 1.6% below February peak
11 hours ago
Croatian tourist activity just over half of 2019 level in July
21 hours ago
What Belarus’ neighbours think about the revolution
1 day ago
Lithuania’s exports decreased by 8.2%, imports by 13.6% y/y in 1H20
1 day ago
Ukraine's consumer inflation in August reaches 2.5% y/y
4 days ago

Most Read

  1. STOLYPIN: Whatever is happening to Putin?
    1 day ago
  2. EU under pressure to intervene as Bulgarian protests enter third month
    4 days ago
  3. Moody’s hits Turkey with downgrade to all-time lowest rating in unscheduled move
    2 days ago
  4. Macron draws wrath of Erdogan after ‘attempt at driving wedge’ between Turkey’s people and leader
    1 day ago
  5. Ankara “has become Wuhan” say doctors fighting Turkey’s raging coronavirus outbreak
    11 days ago
  1. Ankara “has become Wuhan” say doctors fighting Turkey’s raging coronavirus outbreak
    11 days ago
  2. STOLYPIN: Moscow is not Minsk, but it is in its shadow
    30 days ago
  3. China ‘ending Mongolian-language education in Inner Mongolia’
    15 days ago
  4. Doctors deny Navalny poisoned, but refuse to let him leave
    24 days ago
  5. MOSCOW BLOG: Will Russia invade Belarus?
    29 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss