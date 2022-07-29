Real disposable income of Russians resilient in 2Q22 on state support

Real disposable income of Russians resilient in 2Q22 on state support
Real disposable income of Russians in 2Q22 declined by 0.8% year on year, as against a 1.2% decline seen in 1Q22. A fall of 5% in real incomes this year is expected, based on the CBR's forecast for nominal incomes and inflation. / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews July 29, 2022

Real disposable income of Russians in 2Q22 remained resilient and declined by 0.8% year on year, as against a 1.2% decline seen in 1Q22, and despite a greater fall in real wages of 6.1% in May, according to the latest data from RosStat statistics agency.

Real wages in Russia fell 6.1% y/y in May of 2022, following a 7.2% decline in the previous month and more than market expectations of a 4.4% drop. It was the second straight month of decline in wages.

Meanwhile, average nominal wages rose 10% from a year earlier to RUB62,457. In dollar terms, thanks to the strong appreciation of the ruble, nominal wages increased to $943 per month in May from $777 the month before, adding to the improving consumer sentiment. (chart)

The start of the war with Ukraine in February caused a shock and in dollar terms wages fell to $546 in March based on the average exchange rate for that month.

As followed by bne IntelliNews, the focus shifted on Russian macro statistics post-military invasion of Ukraine. While the consensus recession outlook on Russia for 2022 improved, some warned that the resilience is unevenly distributed and is skewed towards commodity exports.

The analysts surveyed by The Bell attribute the unexpectedly good real income results in 2Q22 to the “extraordinary” indexation of pensions and the subsistence wage of June 1, as well as redistributing insurance payments for employers to employee social funds.  

These external support factors to disposable income risk delaying the structural decline that might overshoot on the downside in the near term, they believe. Still, unemployment in Russia is at a record low for the second month running (3.9% of the workforce), with the number of registered unemployed at 3mn Russians in June.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Sanctions bring Russian car market screeching to a halt

Russia woos Africa with arms, grain and nuclear power

Kyrgyzstan: Where have all the dollars gone?

Data

Russia’s GDP down 4.9% y/y in June, sanction-coping uneven

Russia’s GDP contracted by 4.9% year on year in June 2022, according to the data from the Ministry of Economic Development.

Russia’s industrial production contracts in June, but by less than expected

Russia’s industrial output fell 1.8% in June y/y, following a 1.7% decline in the previous month but less than market forecasts of a 5.3% contraction, RosStat reported on July 27.

IMF admits Russia’s coping with sanctions

Russia’s economy is doing better than expected, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in a report on July 26, upgrading its outlook for the contraction expected this year to -6% from -8%.

Russian tourists in Bulgaria quadruple y/y through May despite war

Russians are not allowed to travel directly to Bulgaria due to the EU-wide sanctions, but many arrive via Serbia, Turkey or Armenia.

Kazakh central bank raises policy rate to 14.5%

Regulator says inflation could exceed 13%-15% forecast for this year and only begin slowing in the first quarter of 2023.

Russia’s GDP down 4.9% y/y in June, sanction-coping uneven
2 days ago
Russia’s industrial production contracts in June, but by less than expected
3 days ago
IMF admits Russia’s coping with sanctions
4 days ago
Russian tourists in Bulgaria quadruple y/y through May despite war
5 days ago
Kazakh central bank raises policy rate to 14.5%
5 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. DON: Why is Russia’s progress in the Ukraine campaign so slow?
    6 days ago
  2. Mongolian ministers under fire for failing to quickly explain appearance of Russian armed forces on city streets
    2 days ago
  3. Serbia’s push into Africa revives old Cold War ties
    6 days ago
  4. MOSCOW BLOG: Putin inflicts more pain as Ukraine teeters on edge of default
    5 days ago
  5. How credible is Putin and Lukashenko's plan to make Belarus nuclear-capable?
    5 days ago
  1. DON: Why is Russia’s progress in the Ukraine campaign so slow?
    6 days ago
  2. Russia’s manufacturing PMI in the black in June as the sanction shock starts to wear off
    30 days ago
  3. Oil dollars still bloating Russian CA surplus in June
    19 days ago
  4. As Turkey gets Biden backing for F-16s, Greece steals Erdogan thunder by moving for F-35s
    1 month ago
  5. Russian economy stable in May, but demand and income contraction deep
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss