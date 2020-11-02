Protest turnout falls to 10,000 at weekend rally

Protest turnout falls to 10,000 at weekend rally
The number of demonstrators that turned out for the weekend Sunday rally in Minsk fell to only 10,000 but the marchers were careful to keep off the grass
By Ben Aris in Berlin November 2, 2020

The number of demonstrators that turned out for the weekend Sunday rally in Minsk fell to only 10,000 as the protest movement loses some of its momentum.

The weekly turnout for the “March against terror” was disappointing compared to the up to 200,000 demonstrators that marched a week earlier in the “People’s Ultimatum” demonstration.

The general strike, called for by opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya to begin on October 26, has largely failed, with most of the workers at the state-owned enterprises (SOEs) turning up for work the day after one of the largest rallies a week earlier. The start of the winter weather also contributed to the poor showing, but the protest movement seems to have lost a lot of its momentum as a result of the failure of the general strike to deliver a hammer blow to the Lukashenko regime.

The police were out in force and fired shots in the air and used stun grenades to disrupt the marches. In previous weeks the crowd has been so large that the police have been powerless to control the crowds, but with only 10,000 people on the street the police forces are sufficient to be effective and were able to prevent the various small columns streaming into the capital from uniting into a single column.

The falling numbers of protesters as the protests went into their 85th day is not a defeat for the protest movement but does leave the two opposing sides in a stalemate with no obvious resolution.

A general strike may have failed but industrial action and production disruptions continue at all the SOEs and are proving to be a major headache for Belarus' self-appointed President Alexander Lukashenko. The state has not been able to crush the opposition nor take back full control of the country either.

Lukashenko appears to be under pressure. He told security officers that demonstrators that come out to protest should have their “hands ripped off” and has reshuffled his top security aides this week as he looks for a way out of the impasse. But in a move that smacks of desperation he sent his three top aides to short up control of the western regions to safeguard against an invasion by NATO. Lukashenko has constantly referred to the “enemy at the gate” theme in an attempt to rally the populations support. However, while this ploy worked extremely well for Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2014 after the annexation of Crimea, in Belarus, where no such attack is imaginable, it plays out as a farce.

Despite their reduced numbers the mood of the crowd remained defiant at the weekend rally. Police are now regularly firing rifles into the air and using flashbangs and pepper stray against the protesters, who are unafraid. When the police shoot their rifles in the air the crowd responds with applause and continues its advance.

In one incident widely shared on social media, a group of OMON were retreating before a crowd of protesters walking towards them. One officer levelled his shotgun at a man in a red jacket, threatening to shoot. The man unzipped his jacket and bared his chest, shouting and challenging the office to fire.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Lukashenko closes borders, sends top aides to western regions to face down faux Nato threat

First day of Belarus’ general strike off to mixed start

Tikhanovskaya’s People’s Ultimatum deadline expires, general strike due to start

News

Polish women tell government to “f*** off” as mass protests shake country

In the ninth straight day of street protests, hundreds of thousands of Polish women and men demanded – in no diplomatic language – liberalisation of the abortion law.

Pro-EU candidate Sandu leads in first round of Moldova’s presidential elections

Surprise lead over incumbent Igor Dodon puts Sandu in strong position to take the Moldovan presidency in runoff vote.

Georgian Dream poised to retain power after “far from perfect” general election

Ruling party just one seat short of majority prior to run-off contests. Thousands gather outside parliament in protest at claimed irregularities.

Azerbaijan’s next move awaited as its troops close on Nagorno-Karabakh’s second largest city

Analyst warns Stepanakert could “become like another Sarajevo”.

Pro-EU opposition has its best-ever shot at winning the presidency in Moldova

Polls indicate Sunday’s vote will set up a rematch of the 2016 runoff between President Dodon and his pro-EU challenger Maia Sandu — but this time Sandu has a strong chance of winning despite top Russian officials’ backing for Dodon.

Polish women tell government to “f*** off” as mass protests shake country
4 hours ago
Pro-EU candidate Sandu leads in first round of Moldova’s presidential elections
4 hours ago
Georgian Dream poised to retain power after “far from perfect” general election
12 hours ago
Azerbaijan’s next move awaited as its troops close on Nagorno-Karabakh’s second largest city
9 hours ago
Pro-EU opposition has its best-ever shot at winning the presidency in Moldova
3 days ago

Most Read

  1. Perspectives | Armenia’s military position in Nagorno-Karabakh grows precarious
    8 days ago
  2. Azerbaijan’s next move awaited as its troops close on Nagorno-Karabakh’s second largest city
    9 hours ago
  3. French Orano to join $8bn nuclear power plant expansion project in Romania
    6 days ago
  4. BALKAN BLOG: What’s wrong with the Macedonian language?
    6 days ago
  5. Poland expected to move closer to second lockdown next week
    10 days ago
  1. Perspectives | Armenia’s military position in Nagorno-Karabakh grows precarious
    8 days ago
  2. Russia knocked Turkish drones out of sky in Armenia claims report
    12 days ago
  3. Armenia and Karabakh announce construction of third connecting highway
    4 months ago
  4. STOLYPIN: If Lavrov goes, can we hope for better from Russia’s diminished foreign ministry?
    11 days ago
  5. Poland tightens restrictions in response to rising coronavirus cases
    1 month ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss