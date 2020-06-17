PrivatBank scores a major victory in battle after Supreme Court overturns Surkis brothers ruling

PrivatBank scores a major victory in battle after Supreme Court overturns Surkis brothers ruling
Ukraine's Privatbank that has been fighting a running battle with its former owner, oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky, won a decisive victory in the Supreme Court, but the war is not over
By Ben Aris in Berlin June 17, 2020

Ukraine’s embattled state-owned PrivatBank has won a major victory in its war with oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky and his associates for control of the bank and its money after Ukraine’s Supreme Court overturned a lower court's decision ordering the bank to repay the Surkis brothers $250mn of bailed-in deposits during the bank’s 2016 nationalisation on June 15.

“This is the first court victory of Privatbank against the Surkis family in their four-plus years of litigation. Therefore it is a surprise. The ruling complicates Kolomoisky’s current legal battle to challenge the validity of the Privatbank nationalisation. However, this ruling is not an ultimate victory for the bank in the case of the bailed-in Surkis deposits. The family will have the opportunity to turn to the civil courts to recognise the rights, and the outcome of such an attempt is hard to predict,” Alexander Paraschiy of Concorde Capital said in a note.

Depositors in PrivatBank lost their money when the state took it over after finding a $5.5bn hole in its balance sheet. The money was looted by Kolomoisky and his partner Gennady Bogolyubov using a variety of “fraudulent loans and shell companies,” the management of PrivatBank told bne IntelliNews in a recent interview.

The Surkis brothers claim they have no connection with Kolomoisky or his partner and brought a lawsuit seeking reimbursement of the UAH1.1bn ($250mn) they had in the bank at the time of its takeover. Despite widespread evidence to link the Surkis brothers with Kolomoisky the lower court found in their favour and ordered the bank to repay them.

PrivatBank appealed to the Supreme Court, which surprised observers by ruling in PrivatBank’s favour and cancelling the order to pay the money. The general prosecutor had called the bank’s management in for an interview only two days earlier to demand the bank pay out on the claim.

The Supreme Court said the lower courts had (1) overturned the decision of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) to recognise Surkis family members as related parties to Privatbank, (2) recognised as illegal the bail-in of their deposits and (3) forced Privatbank to repay the deposits (which the bank has since done). The Supreme Court also ruled that the Surkis family claims fall under the jurisdiction of civil courts, not administrative, Interfax-Ukraine reported.

The NBU welcomed the Supreme Court's ruling in a June 15 press release, expressing satisfaction that it affirmed the Surkis family as related parties to the bank, as recognised by the NBU in 2016.

It noted that Ihor Surkis had been a co-owner of several television networks together with Ihor Kolomoisky, the biggest shareholder of Privatbank in 2016. The Surkis family fortune was estimated at $250mn in 2019 by the annual survey of wealthiest people in Ukraine conducted by the focus.us news site. Kolomoisky's wealth is estimated at $2.6bn.

PrivatBank has not issued a statement but a long interview with bne IntelliNews at the end of last week went into the issue of the Surkis brothers' claim and the battle with Kolomoisky in detail.

“The ruling in and of itself seems positive for Ukraine’s relationship with its Western financial partners, which fully supported the bank’s nationalisation and deposit bail-in approach. So it’s positive for Ukraine’s investment case. At the same time, it does not change the chances for the Eurobond holders of Privatbank to recover their rights to their bonds in the UK courts,” Paraschiy added.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Turkey’s card payments pick up in first ‘post-lockdown’ week but poll finds most Turks again see economy as biggest problem

TURKEY INSIGHT: Debt scales tip in virus-hit April as nearly million Turks take out first ever bank loan

INTERVIEW: PrivatBank under attack but on the mend

News

Zelenskiy's wife tests positive for coronavirus, admitted to hospital with pneumonia

The wife of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Olena Zelenska, has been hospitalised in Kyiv, suffering from a mild case of pneumonia after she tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19)

Iran ‘plans to make sanctions defying shipping of fuel to Venezuela permanent’

If successful, the strategy will simultaneously get up the nose of Washington and help to relieve Iranians of an unexpected domestic supply glut.

Belarus central bank puts interim management in charge of Belgazprombank, charges top management with money laundering

The Belarusian central bank has appointed an interim administration team to take over the Russian-owned Belgazprombank after authorities searched the bank’s offices last week. The top management of the bank have been arrested.

Second wave of coronavirus hitting Ukraine

Lukashenko lampooned on social media for 3% approval rating

The “Sasha 3%” meme has swept through Belarus’ social media lampooning President Alexander Lukashenko’s approval rating in independent polls ahead of the presidential elections slated for August.

Zelenskiy's wife tests positive for coronavirus, admitted to hospital with pneumonia
19 hours ago
Iran ‘plans to make sanctions defying shipping of fuel to Venezuela permanent’
1 day ago
Belarus central bank puts interim management in charge of Belgazprombank, charges top management with money laundering
1 day ago
Second wave of coronavirus hitting Ukraine
1 day ago
Lukashenko lampooned on social media for 3% approval rating
2 days ago

Most Read

  1. No wonder Turkey’s in a hurry to open up its economy, latest economic data is catastrophic
    4 days ago
  2. Ukraine’s green energy disaster is sliding towards a power crisis
    7 days ago
  3. OUTLOOK 2020 Armenia
    5 months ago
  4. Bulgaria extends extraordinary epidemic situation until end-June
    6 days ago
  5. OUTLOOK 2020 Azerbaijan
    5 months ago
  1. PS752 Tragedy - Ukrainian aviation investigation head suggests passengers were out of their seats
    27 days ago
  2. Poland announces major easing of coronavirus restrictions
    20 days ago
  3. LONG READ: A thinking exercise on Turkey and its lira
    22 days ago
  4. OUTLOOK 2020 Armenia
    5 months ago
  5. OUTLOOK 2020 Azerbaijan
    5 months ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss