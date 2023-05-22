Polish PPI inflation dwindles to 6.8% y/y in April

Polish PPI inflation dwindles to 6.8% y/y in April
/ bne IntelliNews
By Wojciech Kosc in Moscow May 22, 2023

Poland's producer price index (PPI) eased growth to 6.8% year on year in April (chart) following a revised expansion of 10.3% y/y the preceding month, the country’s statistics office GUS said on May 22.

The PPI has been on a declining trend since September as inflationary pressures are easing in Poland in the wake of the economic slowdown. Other data – especially industrial production, also published on May 22, pointed to a sustained slowdown in economic activity in early 2023 and full-year GDP growth of no more than 1%.

Unlike in their analyses of March PPI data, analysts now appear to have adopted an outlook of the sharp decrease in the PPI growth rate translating into a similarly-paced easing of headline inflation. 

Poland's April CPI growth came in at 14.7% y/y after an increase of 16.1% y/y the preceding month. CPI is expected to descend to below 10% y/y later in 2023 – but likely before the very end of the year.

But even at below 10% – which is clearly above the central bank’s target of 1.5%-3.5% – CPI growth will be fast enough in 2023 to leave very little room for interest rate cuts despite the already weak demand in the domestic economy. The central bank’s reference interest rate has remained at 6.75% since September.

Prices in the most weighted manufacturing segment grew 1.7% y/y in April, after expanding a revised 4.7% y/y the preceding month, the breakdown of the data showed.

Mining and quarrying prices eased growth to 17.5% y/y in April after a revised gain of 21.8% y/y in March.

Electricity, gas and utility prices jumped 42.7% on the year in April – still easing versus a revised expansion of 51% y/y the preceding month.

The water supply segment saw prices expand 3.2% y/y in the third month, slowing down versus a revised increase of 4.4% y/y in March.

In monthly terms, the PPI dropped 0.7% in April after a revised fall of 0.6% month on month in March, GUS data also showed.

The index added 0.3% m/m in mining and quarrying while falling 0.5% m/m in manufacturing. In the utility segment, prices declined 2.1% m/m while dropping 0.1% m/m in water supply.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

EBRD 2023: Bank to expand into the whole of Africa plus Iraq

Flat Polish GDP growth in Q1 marks passing of downturn’s low point

Polish CPI growth eases to 14.7% y/y in April but expected to remain high until year-end

Data

Moldova’s non-energy foreign trade gap surges by 58% in Q1

Moldova’s statistics office reported that the country’s overall trade gap increased by 26% year on year to $1.23bn.

Flat Polish GDP growth in Q1 marks passing of downturn’s low point

Adjusted quarterly growth showed a huge rebound of 3.9% in the first quarter which more than compensated for the fall of 2.3% q/q in October-December.

Hungary remains in recession as economy contracts 0.2 q/q in Q1

Most Hungarian analysts believe that GDP will grow 0.5-1% this year, which is below the government’s 1.5% target.

Russia’s inflation down to 2.3% in April

Annual consumer price inflation in April 2023 in Russia declined further to 2.3% year on year after 3.5% y/y seen in March, posting the lowest CPI since February 2018, according to the latest data from RosStat statistics agency.

Polish CPI growth eases to 14.7% y/y in April but expected to remain high until year-end

The index’s decrease since February has been largely due to the high reference base from last year and falling prices in the energy sector.

Moldova’s non-energy foreign trade gap surges by 58% in Q1
3 days ago
Flat Polish GDP growth in Q1 marks passing of downturn’s low point
5 days ago
Hungary remains in recession as economy contracts 0.2 q/q in Q1
6 days ago
Russia’s inflation down to 2.3% in April
6 days ago
Polish CPI growth eases to 14.7% y/y in April but expected to remain high until year-end
6 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Is Lukashenko dead?
    9 days ago
  2. STOLYPIN: So much rests on Ukraine's counter-offensive
    8 days ago
  3. EBRD 2023: Bank to expand into the whole of Africa plus Iraq
    4 days ago
  4. UN projects Ukraine’s population will never recover from war
    8 months ago
  5. Countries most in debt to China
    1 month ago
  1. Is Lukashenko dead?
    9 days ago
  2. The EU can’t find most of Russia’s $300bn of frozen reserves
    2 months ago
  3. Belarus’ Lukashenko struck down by mystery illness in Moscow, rushed back to Belarus
    12 days ago
  4. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    13 days ago
  5. Meet the Russian partisans fighting back against Putin’s regime
    17 days ago

Reports

Dismiss