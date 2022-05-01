Polish inflation 'out of control' as jump to 12.3% y/y in April sets stage for radical interest hike

Polish inflation 'out of control' as jump to 12.3% y/y in April sets stage for radical interest hike
By Wojciech Kosc in Warsaw May 1, 2022

Polish CPI accelerated 1.3pp to 12.3% y/y in April, the highest rate in 24 years, the statistical office GUS said in a flash estimate on April 29.

The sharp increase in the inflation rate came on the back of food prices growing 12.7% y/y, a major pick up against a gain of 9.2% y/y in March.

The reading’s going well past market expectations for a growth of 11.5% y/y is likely going to keep the National Bank of Poland in turbo-hawkish mode, analysts say.

After a surprise hike of the central bank’s reference rate by 100bp to 4.5%, another increase of the same scale appears a basic scenario now.

“Inflation is out of control and containing it will require aggressive hiking of interest rates,” Bank Millennium said.

“We expect that in May the NBP will raise rates by 100bp and this year can see the NBP rate at 7.5%. The target rate level is shifted to 7.5-10%. Double-digit interest rates in Poland are no longer a theoretical topic,” ING said.

Like food, other price categories also recorded significant gains in April. Еnergy prices jumped 27.3% y/y while fuel prices expanded 27.8% y/y.

Core inflation picked up to around 7.5% y/y in April from 6.9% y/y in March, analysts estimate.

In monthly terms, the CPI increased 2% in April. Prices of food and non-alcoholic drinks grew 4.2% m/m – the fastest monthly increase since GUS began recording price growth, while prices of energy expanded 2.4% on the month. Fuel prices declined 0.8% m/m.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Russia’s CBR cuts key rate from 17% to 14%

Emerging Europe growth to fall to an average of 3% this year, says wiiw

Kazakh businesses reliant on Russia for re-exports wary of knock-on effects of war sanctions

Data

Russia’s CBR cuts key rate from 17% to 14%

The board of the Central Bank of Russia cut the key monetary policy interest rate from 17% to 14% at the policy meeting of April 29 – the second cut in a month as inflationary pressure rapidly recedes.

Polish retail sales surprise with growth of 9.6% y/y in March

Polish consumption resilient in spite of rampant inflation.

Slovakia´s unemployment rate down to 6.67% in March

A drop in unemployment has been posted in every region of Slovakia, even in districts that used to record high unemployment rates.

Polish PPI jumps 20% y/y in March

Growth in the index was driven by expensive energy commodities and industrial metals, as well as by the weak zloty – all the effects of the war in Ukraine.

Growth of Slovenia’s output prices accelerates to 17.9% y/y in March

The producer price index started to increase rapidly at the beginning of 2021.

Russia’s CBR cuts key rate from 17% to 14%
2 days ago
Polish retail sales surprise with growth of 9.6% y/y in March
7 days ago
Slovakia´s unemployment rate down to 6.67% in March
10 days ago
Polish PPI jumps 20% y/y in March
10 days ago
Growth of Slovenia’s output prices accelerates to 17.9% y/y in March
10 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Why are Russian pundits claiming Romania is preparing to invade Transnistria?
    5 days ago
  2. Serbia’s pro-Russian media turn on Putin
    3 days ago
  3. Moldova rejects Ukraine’s offer to seize Transnistria
    4 days ago
  4. Czech Archbishop Duka defends Russian soldiers over rape of Ukrainian women
    3 days ago
  5. Russia on fire: Is Ukraine giving Moscow a taste of its own medicine?
    3 days ago
  1. DON: Russia's Black Sea flagship Moskva sunk – the anatomy of a missile strike
    13 days ago
  2. Does Putin have cancer?
    27 days ago
  3. Why are Russian pundits claiming Romania is preparing to invade Transnistria?
    5 days ago
  4. Nato to send more, and possibly more powerful, weapons to Ukraine
    24 days ago
  5. Conflicting reports over Ukrainian troops surrendering in Mariupol
    25 days ago

Reports

Dismiss