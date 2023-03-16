Poland's inflation hits 18.4% y/y in February

Poland's inflation hits 18.4% y/y in February
/ bne IntelliNews
By Wojciech Kosc in Warsaw March 16, 2023

Polish CPI grew 18.4% y/y in February (chart), broadly in line with the consensus, Poland’s statistical office GUS showed on March 15.

The reading added as much as 1.8pp to the revised January data, elevating inflation to the highest level in the current inflationary cycle that began in March 2021. From now on, analysts agree, the CPI is to embark on an extended descent that might see the index down at around 10% y/y at the end of the year.

“It is highly probable that inflation in Poland is peaking, as most of the pro-inflationary effects have reached their full potential, despite government interventions regarding energy prices,” Erste said in a comment on the GUS figures. 

The February inflation reading will affirm the National Bank of Poland (NBP) in its wait-and-see approach to monetary policy for now. The NBP kept its reference interest rate on hold at 6.75% for a sixth consecutive time earlier this month.

“The coming months will bring a drop in inflation, which will be mainly driven by statistical effects and falling commodity prices. As a result … inflation in Q4 2023 should return to single-digit levels. Due to the tight labour market, core inflation will decline more slowly, and as a consequence, the return of inflation to the NBP target remains a distant prospect,” Bank Millennium said.

Analysts now expect that the NBP will begin to ease monetary policy only at the beginning of 2024.

That said “taking into account the dovish rhetoric of the NBP president, it cannot be ruled out that the decline of CPI inflation to single-digit levels will be a strong argument for the [NBP’s Monetary Policy Board] to tone down rhetoric and consider faster rate cuts,” according to Bank Millennium.

Inflation in February surged on the back of food prices growing more slowly, which the renewed price growth in other major price components did not offset, GUS showed in the breakdown of the data.  

Food prices grew 24% y/y in February, the flash estimate said, picking up against a gain of 20.6% y/y in January. Year-on-year segment readings from January were mostly revised since their original publication in mid-February.

Energy prices expanded 22.7% y/y in February after growing a 21.6% y/y the preceding month. Growth in fuel prices also accelerated to 30.8% y/y in February, compared to a gain of 18.8% y/y in January. 

In monthly terms, the CPI increased 1.2% in February, after adding a revised 2.5% the preceding month.

Prices of food expanded 1.8% m/m in February after adding 1.9% m/m in January. In the energy segment, prices inched up 0.5% m/m after a revised pick up of 8.4% m/m the preceding month. 

In the fuel segment, prices 1.2 m/m after no change m/m in January.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Outrage at Poland’s sentencing of pro-choice activist for helping with abortion

bneGREEN: China drives global wind turbine orders to new record in 2022

ING: Poland’s central bank governor optimistic on inflation outlook, no end to tightening cycle

Data

Romanian wage growth keeps pace with inflation in January

Average wages up 15% y/y in nominal terms in January, fully matching the rise in consumer prices after they lagged behind inflation for most of 2022.

Kosovo posts GDP growth of 3.55% in 4Q22

World Bank expects Kosovo's economy expanded by 3.1% in 2022, with growth to speed up to 3.7% this year.

Montenegro’s annual inflation slows to 15.1% in February

23.8% y/y rise in food prices is main driver behind annual hike in consumer prices.

US, Russia have the largest nuclear-powered submarine fleets

Australia is to become the seventh country in the world to introduce nuclear-powered submarines to its naval fleet, as part of a newly brokered deal between the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia (AUKUS), reports Statista.

Romania’s industrial production keeps shrinking despite mixed January figures

Positive growth in January doesn’t change the big picture: the country is close to five years of industrial decline.

Romanian wage growth keeps pace with inflation in January
4 hours ago
Kosovo posts GDP growth of 3.55% in 4Q22
12 hours ago
Montenegro’s annual inflation slows to 15.1% in February
16 hours ago
US, Russia have the largest nuclear-powered submarine fleets
1 day ago
Romania’s industrial production keeps shrinking despite mixed January figures
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Turkey cuts trade ties with Russia, Hungary to “rethink” relationship as Western pressure to end sanctions-busting mounts
    3 days ago
  2. Truth over Turkey’s earthquake death toll yet to be told says lawmaker
    6 days ago
  3. Bosnian Serb leader to copy law on foreign agents that sparked mass protests in Georgia
    4 days ago
  4. The endless battle for Bakhmut
    7 days ago
  5. West fails to deliver tanks to Ukraine due to resurgent reluctance and logistics
    12 days ago
  1. NEMETHY: Key economic and financial drivers to watch in 2023
    2 months ago
  2. Start of a new super cycle – fat and flat for 2023?
    3 months ago
  3. McFAUL: The guessing game about what Putin will do if he begins to lose even more badly in Ukraine
    10 days ago
  4. The woman who discovered Jack Dorsey's new bitcoin bet in Africa first
    2 months ago
  5. IMF: Global food prices to remain elevated amid war, costly energy, La Niña.
    3 months ago

Reports

Dismiss