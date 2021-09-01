Poland’s GDP growth adjusted upward to 11% y/y in Q2

Poland’s GDP growth adjusted upward to 11% y/y in Q2
By bne IntelliNews September 1, 2021

Polish GDP jumped a seasonally adjusted 11% y/y in the second quarter after retreating 1.3% y/y in January-March, Poland’s statistics office GUS said in a preliminary reading on August 31.

The reading is an upward revision of 0.3pp versus the flash estimate published in mid-August. The all-time high reading sees off Poland’s COVID-19 (coronavirus) induced recession for good, driven by accelerating household consumption and investment, mainly by small and medium-sized companies.

That said, the steep gain was predictable, as measured against the recession’s worst point a year earlier. It now sets Poland on track for dynamic full-year GDP growth in 2021 overall, analysts say, predicting an expansion of over 5%.

“We revise our 2021 growth forecast up by 0.5pp to 5.3%,” Erste said in a comment on the GUS figures. Bank Millennium expects 5.3% as well, while the state-controlled PKO BP predicts a surge of 5.4% or more.

Major components of economic growth recorded steep y/y expansion in the second quarter, the breakdown of the data shows. Household consumption grew an unadjusted 13.3% y/y in the first quarter, GUS data show. That is a major pick up from a gain of just 0.2% y/y in Q1.

Investment also accelerated growth, adding 5% y/y in the second quarter after growing 1.3% y/y in January-March.

“Among medium and large companies, investment is growing dynamically, supported by a very good financial situation of enterprises. Investment financed from the central budget and by local government is falling, which is partly related to the transitional period between the old and the new budget perspective,” Bank Millennium said.

Overall, domestic demand expanded 12.8% y/y versus a gain of 1% y/y in the first quarter, GUS said.

In unadjusted terms, Poland’s GDP expanded 11.1% y/y in Q2 versus a fall of 0.9% y/y the preceding quarter, GUS data also showed. GUS thus adjusted the reading upward by 0.2pp.

In quarterly terms, economic growth grew an adjusted 2.1% in April-June (flash: +1.9% q/q) after a gain of 1.3% q/q in the first quarter. There was no unadjusted q/q reading.

Poland’s GDP contracted 2.7% in 2020 in one of the shallowest recessions in Europe, although one that took place amidst one of the continent’s highest ratios of excess deaths caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

bneGreen: Emerging Europe’s perfect storm for illegal logging

Poland’s CPI growth picks up to 5.4% y/y, according to flash estimate

Polish government still undecided over restrictions to curb fourth wave of pandemic

Data

Russia’s manufacturing PMI contracts to 46.5 in August as bounce-back effects fade, but businesses retain optimistic outlook

Russia’s seasonally adjusted IHS Markit Russia Manufacturing PMI index posted 46.5 in August, down from 47.5 in July, the third successive monthly deterioration in operating conditions across the Russian manufacturing sector.

Serbia’s GDP increased by 13.7% y/y in Q2

Serbia’s economy weathered the coronacrisis well, dipping by only 6.3% in Q2 2020 and returning to year-on-year growth in the first quarter of this year.

Poland’s CPI growth picks up to 5.4% y/y, according to flash estimate

The flash reading puts Poland’s inflation at a 20-year high, adding ever more political heat to the debate about whether the central bank should raise rates.

Czech GDP up by 8.2% y/y in 2Q21

Quarter-on-quarter, Czech GDP increased by 1% in 2Q21, mainly due to a growth in final consumption of households and in gross fixed capital formation.

Slovenia’s GDP jumps 16.3% y/y in 2Q21 boosted by strong growth in manufacturing sector

Economic activity in the second quarter approached the pre-crisis level, as the COVID-19 epidemic subsided, but a new wave of infections has since grown.

Russia’s manufacturing PMI contracts to 46.5 in August as bounce-back effects fade, but businesses retain optimistic outlook
3 hours ago
Serbia’s GDP increased by 13.7% y/y in Q2
3 hours ago
Poland’s CPI growth picks up to 5.4% y/y, according to flash estimate
3 hours ago
Czech GDP up by 8.2% y/y in 2Q21
4 hours ago
Slovenia’s GDP jumps 16.3% y/y in 2Q21 boosted by strong growth in manufacturing sector
18 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Invisible and highly polluting methane leaks detected across Romania
    2 days ago
  2. Kazakhstan set to lose quarter of grain crop as drought hammers Eurasia
    13 days ago
  3. LONG READ: Who is Sergei Pugachev, the oligarch that accused Abramovich of buying Chelsea on Putin's orders?
    5 months ago
  4. Russia’s ruling United Russia Party faces prospect of losing its majority in the upcoming elections
    4 days ago
  5. Ukraine shows off its old and new military hardware in 30th anniversary of Independence Day parade
    6 days ago
  1. Fires engulf parts of North Macedonia due to extremely hot weather
    28 days ago
  2. Invisible and highly polluting methane leaks detected across Romania
    2 days ago
  3. As Taliban regime takes shape, Central Asia and Iran assess fate of Afghanistan investments
    15 days ago
  4. Kazakhstan set to lose quarter of grain crop as drought hammers Eurasia
    13 days ago
  5. Georgia’s Western honeymoon – coming to an end?
    27 days ago

Reports

Dismiss