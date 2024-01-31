Number of Russian dollar millionaires falls by a quarter, to last place amongst the BRIC countries

Number of Russian dollar millionaires falls by a quarter, to last place amongst the BRIC countries
The number of dollar millionaires in Russia is down by a quarter in the last decade, ranking it last amongst the BRIC nations. / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews January 31, 2024

The number of dollar millionaires residing in Russia is down by a quarter (24%) since 2013, to 68,400 high-net-worth individuals, ranking Russia last amongst the five BRICS nations, according to Henley & Partners, an investment migration consultancy based in London.

The firm's report found a broader pattern of declining millionaire populations across BRICS+  nations, with figures dropping by 20% in South Africa, 22% in Egypt, 28% in Brazil, and a steep 38% in Iran.

China, however, has seen a surge in millionaire numbers, which has seen an almost twofold increase to over 860,000 individuals in the same period. India and the United Arab Emirates also witnessed substantial increases of 85% and 77%, boosting their millionaire counts to 326,000 and 116,500, respectively.

Despite the downward trend, Russia still boasts a considerable cohort of ultra-wealthy. "There are currently 409 people with a net worth of over $100mn in Russia, as well as 43 dollar billionaires," Henley & Partners reported, ranking Russia third behind China and India, who lead with 2,352 and 305 billionaires, and 1,044 and 120 individuals worth over $100mn, respectively.

Looking to the future, Henley & Partners project an affluent upswing within the BRICS consortium. By 2033, the cadre of dollar millionaires is forecasted to swell by 85%, up from the current 1.6mn to a 3mn-plus people. That will come against the backdrop of an estimated $45 trillion in total accumulated investments in BRICS members, suggesting a significant shift in global wealth distribution in the coming decade from the developed to emerging markets.

 

 

