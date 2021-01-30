North Macedonia’s industrial production returns to growth in December

North Macedonia's industrial output turned to growth in December as it increased by 2.5% y/y, reversing a 4% y/y decrease a month earlier, statistics office data indicated on January 29.

Industrial production returned to a positive trend after declining for nine months in a row, as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic's impact on the economy.

The key manufacturing sector was the key driver of the growth as it inceased by 3.3% y/y in the last month of the year, after dropping by 6.2% in the previous month.

Mining output increased 10.2% y/y, accelerating from a 8.7% y/y increase in November, data showed.

However, the utilities sector fell by 6.1% y/y, after edging up 0.1% a month earlier.

In 2020 industrial production in North Macedonia fell by 9.5%, after rising 3.7% in 2019.

In December the number of employees in the industrial sector fell by 4.2% y/y and for the whole 2020 it dropped by 4.6%.