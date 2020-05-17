North Macedonia extends state of emergency for two weeks

North Macedonia’s president has extended the state of emergency due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic for two weeks, his cabinet said on May 15.

Health Minister Venko Filipce requested the state of emergency be extended for 30 days, but after consultations with experts President Stevo Pendarovski decided to extended it for a shorter period.

"Given the positive trends in calming down the pandemic, I consider that 14 days are enough," Pendarovski said.

The president said that the reason for extending the state of emergency is the need to implement economic and social measures to mitigate the consequences of the pandemic.

The number of coronavirus cases in North Macedonia totaled 1,762 as of May 16 with 98 related deaths.

The government eased restrictive measures by allowing opening of big shopping malls, betting shops and other activities. Bars and restaurants are expected to be opened by the end of this week.