Next.e.GO Mobile starts building €720mn electric car plant in North Macedonia

Next.e.GO Mobile starts building €720mn electric car plant in North Macedonia
Next.e.GO Mobile launched a construction of a plant to produce electric vehicles in Tetovo, North Macedonia. / vlada.mk
By bne IntelliNews August 15, 2022

Germany’s Next.e.GO Mobile launched a construction of a plant to produce electric vehicles in Tetovo, North Macedonia, on August 12, the government announced.

Next.e.GO will make an initial investment of €130mn, but Faktor.mk reported that the total value of the project will amount to €720mn. This is the first time a complete car will be produced in North Macedonia and at the same time it will be the first electric car factory in the country. North Macedonia already has several factories producing car parts.

The е-Go car plant will be located in the free industrial zone in northwestern town of Tetovo. Production will be aimed at both domestic and foreign markets.

Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski said at the ceremony that in the first stage of the project, the plant will create at least 890 new jobs.

"What makes me particularly happy is that for the first time, a complete car will be produced in our country,” he added.

The same day the company signed an agreement with the government on state aid for the project, as was announced a few days earlier.

“The government gave the consent for granting state aid to Next.e.GO Mobile, based in Aachen, Germany, for a multi-million investment by the company, in the industrial zone in Tetovo,” it said.

“The benefits of this investment are manifold — from the creation of new jobs, export of high added value products, transfer of knowledge and technologies, mapping of the country to foreign investors in this field, to contracts and additional work for local companies,” the government said.

North Macedonia became a Nato member in 2020 and recently launched the long-awaited EU accession talks, which is expected to bring more investors into the country.

On July 28, Next.e.GO announced it agreed to combine its business with Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp., with the combined company expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

BALKAN BLOG: Southeast Europe’s ties to Russia prove hard to sever

John Malkovich to turn Skopje into Hollywood of the Balkans

North Macedonia’s annual inflation accelerates to 16% in July

News

Floods of people flee Crimea as explosions rock the region

Explosions rocked Russian-occupied Crimea on the morning of August 16 after a suspected Ukrainian special operation.

Serbian opposition politician plans to start talks on Russian sanctions

Borko Stefanovic says Serbia needs to examine what refusing to align with EU policy means for the economy and EU accession process.

Czechia seizes part of Gazprom’s gas storage capacity

Government grabs unused gas storage capacity in a facility part-owned by Gazprom in order to boost the country's gas reserves before the coming winter.

Is Putin preparing to use Belarusian territory for another large-scale missile attack on Ukraine?

An independent Belarusian military monitor team expects Russia to execute a large-scale missile strike on Ukraine from Belarusian territory in the coming weeks.

Latest data on Turkey’s trade with Russia sure to irk West

Turkish exports to Russian markets grew 46% y/y over May to July. Some Western capitals said to have requested information from Ankara on its relationship with the Kremlin.

Floods of people flee Crimea as explosions rock the region
6 hours ago
Serbian opposition politician plans to start talks on Russian sanctions
6 hours ago
Czechia seizes part of Gazprom’s gas storage capacity
6 hours ago
Is Putin preparing to use Belarusian territory for another large-scale missile attack on Ukraine?
7 hours ago
Latest data on Turkey’s trade with Russia sure to irk West
12 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Population decline to take Emerging Europe back to the early 20th century
    5 days ago
  2. LONG READ: Is Russia’s economy headed for 'economic oblivion', as a report from Yale says?
    9 days ago
  3. End of Vienna talks means US, Iran political approvals now needed to revive nuclear deal
    8 days ago
  4. John Malkovich to turn Skopje into Hollywood of the Balkans
    7 days ago
  5. Dollarisation in Turkey smashing records
    8 days ago
  1. Population decline to take Emerging Europe back to the early 20th century
    5 days ago
  2. LONG READ: Is Russia’s economy headed for 'economic oblivion', as a report from Yale says?
    9 days ago
  3. End of Vienna talks means US, Iran political approvals now needed to revive nuclear deal
    8 days ago
  4. DON: Why is Russia’s progress in the Ukraine campaign so slow?
    23 days ago
  5. Mongolian ministers under fire for failing to quickly explain appearance of Russian armed forces on city streets
    19 days ago

Reports

Dismiss