Moscow Metro to introduce facial payment technology

Commuters in Moscow will soon be able to take a ride on the metro with just a turn of their heads, as the Russian capital embraces next-generation facial payment technology, reports East-West Digital News (EWDN).

At least one turnstile at each metro station will be equipped with the contactless facial recognition technology as soon as next spring, Moscow authorities say. The system, which is presented as a world first, is currently in the first stage of its testing, with initial test runs planned to be finished by October 1, 2020.

“The metro is moving to a new level: Face Pay,” Moscow Deputy Mayor Maksim Liksutov said in a statement. “Imagine the turnstile opening its doors in front of you. Sounds a bit fantastic, but this is our immediate future,” the official noted, without revealing any further details.

This article first appeared in East-West Digital News, a partner of bne IntelliNews here