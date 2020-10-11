Moscow Metro to introduce facial payment technology

Moscow Metro to introduce facial payment technology
Moscow Metro to introduce "Face Pay", a facial recognition technology
By East West Digital News in Moscow October 11, 2020

Commuters in Moscow will soon be able to take a ride on the metro with just a turn of their heads, as the Russian capital embraces next-generation facial payment technology, reports East-West Digital News (EWDN).

At least one turnstile at each metro station will be equipped with the contactless facial recognition technology as soon as next spring, Moscow authorities say. The system, which is presented as a world first, is currently in the first stage of its testing, with initial test runs planned to be finished by October 1, 2020.

“The metro is moving to a new level: Face Pay,” Moscow Deputy Mayor Maksim Liksutov said in a statement. “Imagine the turnstile opening its doors in front of you. Sounds a bit fantastic, but this is our immediate future,” the official noted, without revealing any further details.

-

This article first appeared in East-West Digital News, a partner of bne IntelliNews here

 

Related Content

Russia to launch self-driving tram and vessel experiments

Naspers, Tencent and RDIF buy Mail.Ru’s GDRs and bonds

Mail.Ru buying spree: My.Games invests in 3 game studios in 3 weeks

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Russia to launch self-driving tram and vessel experiments

Naspers, Tencent and RDIF buy Mail.Ru’s GDRs and bonds

Mail.Ru buying spree: My.Games invests in 3 game studios in 3 weeks

Tech

Russia to launch self-driving tram and vessel experiments

Several ministries of the Russian Federation, have backed the idea of launching experiments into driverless tram and ships

Naspers, Tencent and RDIF buy Mail.Ru’s GDRs and bonds

Russian sovereign wealth fund RDIF, China’s Tencent and Prosus (part of the Naspers Group), alongside other major strategic investors, have participated in Mail.Ru’s $600mn offering of global depository receipts (GDRs) and convertible bonds

Mail.Ru buying spree: My.Games invests in 3 game studios in 3 weeks

My.Games Venture Capital (MGVC), an investment firm affiliated to LSE-listed Mail.ru Group, has just acquired a majority stake in Russian game publisher Deus Craft, reports Rusbase

US health and beauty online giant iHerb plans to invest $100mn in Russia

iHerb, one of the most successful international e-commerce companies in Russia, is planning to invest some $100mn in this country in the next two years

Facebook ‘refusing compliance with Erdogan’s social media law’

Legislation allows regulators to remove content on platforms and demand that information on local users is stored in Turkey.

Russia to launch self-driving tram and vessel experiments
3 hours ago
Naspers, Tencent and RDIF buy Mail.Ru’s GDRs and bonds
3 hours ago
Mail.Ru buying spree: My.Games invests in 3 game studios in 3 weeks
3 hours ago
US health and beauty online giant iHerb plans to invest $100mn in Russia
3 hours ago
Facebook ‘refusing compliance with Erdogan’s social media law’
2 days ago

Most Read

  1. Armenia, Azerbaijan edge closer to outright war
    6 days ago
  2. Armenia and Karabakh announce construction of third connecting highway
    4 months ago
  3. Uzbekistan one of only two countries in Europe and Central Asia to put in positive economic growth this year says World Bank
    3 days ago
  4. Armenia could make Karabakh concessions if Azerbaijan does same says PM
    4 days ago
  5. Belarus is the template for Bishkek’s rapid revolution
    4 days ago
  1. Poland tightens restrictions in response to rising coronavirus cases
    11 days ago
  2. Belarus IT specialists develop software to identify OMON officers wearing masks
    16 days ago
  3. Iran denies allowing passage of weapons into Armenia after video emerges on social media
    12 days ago
  4. Armenia and Karabakh announce construction of third connecting highway
    4 months ago
  5. Capital forecasts 8 Turkish lira to dollar by year’s end
    17 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss