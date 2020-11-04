Moldovan presidential candidate Sandu takes risky step in seeking new alliance

Moldovan presidential candidate Sandu takes risky step in seeking new alliance
By Iulian Ernst in Bucharest November 4, 2020

Maia Sandu, the pro-EU candidate in the Moldovan presidential election, confirmed that she has the same goal as Renato Usatii, who came third in the first round with 17% of the votes, namely calling early elections.

Sandu, who will face incumbent President Igor Dodon on November 15, agreed to meet Usatii on November 4 and is looking for common grounds to secure the support of his voters in the runoff.

“We will identify the legal methods by which to trigger early elections. … I have a message for all voters, including those who voted for Renato Usatii — you want us to get rid of corruption, punish thieves and get rid of Dodon. That's what we want. We can do this with your support," wrote Sandu on Facebook.

Sandu received 36.16% of the votes in the first round, amid a modest 43% turnout. Dodon, received only 32.16% of the votes.

Loved in Balti, Moldova’s second-biggest city, where he serves as mayor, populist politician Usatii has a controversial political and business career.

Usatii made his fortune during the 1990s in Russia and he has been constantly suspected of but never proved to have at least maintained contacts with a faction of Russia’s FSB.

The Russian authorities are now investigating Usatii for alleged “organisation of a criminal group”.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Articles

Poll shows Moldova’s President Dodon likely to lose presidential election to pro-EU rival

Pro-EU candidate Maia Sandu is likely to defeat incumbent President Igor Dodon in the second round of the November 1 presidential elections, according to a poll conducted for WatchDog.MD ... more

Russia puts fugitive Moldovan politician Plahotniuc on international wanted list in laundromat case

Russian law enforcement officers have completed the investigation into a criminal case on the withdrawal of over RUB500bn (€5.7bn) from the Russian Federation through a Moldovan bank in 2013-2014, ... more

Romania’s Transgaz plans to sell 25% stake in Moldovan subsidiary to the EBRD

Romania’s natural gas transport system operator Transgaz plans to sell a 25% stake in its 100% owned Moldovan subsidiary, Vestmoldtransgaz, to the European Bank for Reconstruction and ... more

Most Read

  1. Azerbaijan’s next move awaited as its troops close on Nagorno-Karabakh’s second largest city
    2 days ago
  2. Will Turkey and Greece fight a war over East Mediterranean gas?
    6 days ago
  3. BALKAN BLOG: What’s wrong with the Macedonian language?
    8 days ago
  4. Sofia streets empty as most of Bulgaria put in coronavirus “red zone”
    5 days ago
  5. Poland expected to move closer to second lockdown next week
    12 days ago
  1. Perspectives | Armenia’s military position in Nagorno-Karabakh grows precarious
    10 days ago
  2. Azerbaijan’s next move awaited as its troops close on Nagorno-Karabakh’s second largest city
    2 days ago
  3. Russia knocked Turkish drones out of sky in Armenia claims report
    15 days ago
  4. STOLYPIN: If Lavrov goes, can we hope for better from Russia’s diminished foreign ministry?
    13 days ago
  5. Armenia and Karabakh announce construction of third connecting highway
    4 months ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss