Lithuania to push back undocumented migrants to Belarus

Lithuania is detaining migrants in guarded former army camps.
By bne IntelliNews August 4, 2021

Lithuanian Interior Minister Agne Bilotaite announced on August 3 she has allowed border guards to push migrants illegally crossing the Lithuanian-Belarusian back to Belarus and divert them to border checkpoints or diplomatic representations. Push backs are criticised by human rights organisations for violating the human rights of potential refugees.

"To protect the state border and to prevent persons who plan to cross the border in illegal places from entering Lithuania's territory, an order has been made to oblige them to use legal ways of crossing the border or asking for asylum and to divert persons to the nearest operating international border checkpoint or diplomatic representation," the interior ministry said in a statement on August 2.

According to the ministry, Bilotaite ordered "all institutions" to "take all additional measures provided by the law".

"Officers from the State Border Guard Service (VSAT) are competent and experienced to apply tactical measures in such situations. Lithuania's border must be protected with all legal means from any illegal crossing of the state border as an instrument of hybrid aggression Lithuania is now being subjected to," the interior minister said in the statement.

"Persons intentionally trying to cross the state border in banned places should be considered persons who plan to commit a criminal act, an illegal border crossing," she added.

The rightwing Lithuanian government has drawn criticism for its increasingly hardline response to the migrant influx from Belarus, which it blames on a deliberate policy of President Alexander Lukashenko's regime.

Push backs – when refuguees and migrants are forced back over a border, without consideration of their individual circumstances and without any possibility to apply for asylum or to put forward arguments against the measures taken – violate  the prohibition of collective expulsions stipulated in the European Convention on Human Rights.

Nearly 4,000 irregular migrants have entered Lithuania illegally through the Lithuanian-Belarusian border this year.

News

Navalny ally and Russian opposition leader Sobol sentenced to 1.5 years of movement restrictions, barred from running in the Duma elections

Russian opposition leader Lyubov Sobol, a close ally of jailed anti-corruption activist Alexei Navalny, has been sentenced to 1.5 years of curfew and movement restrictions for her role in organising mass protests in January

Bulgaria’s ITN presents proposed ministers amid uncertain support

There Are Such People refuses to sign pledge to undertake specific reforms and proposes 'take it or leave it' cabinet lineup.

Fires engulf parts of North Macedonia due to extremely hot weather

Fires caused by the extremely hot weather are still active in parts of North Macedonia, but have caused no deaths or injuries, while firefighters and the army are trying to bring all of them under control.

UK navy declares incident involving apparent Gulf of Oman tanker hijacking 'over'

Armed men have left vessel says UKMTO.

Turkey’s central bank in a bind as official inflation moves to 5 bps below policy rate

Some analysts now see prospect of rate cuts during remainder of year as off the table.

