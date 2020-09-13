Lithuania’s exports decreased by 8.2%, imports by 13.6% y/y in 1H20

Lithuania’s exports decreased by 8.2%, imports by 13.6% y/y in 1H20
By Linas Jegelevicius in Vilnius September 13, 2020

In July 2020, Lithuania’s exports amounted to €2.33bn and imports to €2.50bn. Exports of goods of Lithuanian origin amounted to €1.34bn. The foreign trade deficit of Lithuania amounted to €170.9mn.

In July vs June, Lithuania’s exports increased by 5.8% and imports by 10.3%. The increase in exports was influenced by an increase in exports of petroleum products by 36.3% (the amount in tonnes increased by 9.1%), oil seeds and oleaginous fruits (6.9 times) and ground vehicles (17.1%). The increase in imports was determined by an increase in imports of crude petroleum by 34.4% (the amount in tonnes increased by 13.1%), ground vehicles (13.3%) and electrical machinery and equipment and parts thereof (10.6%). Mineral products excluded, exports increased by 4.4%, and imports by 7.7%. Exports of goods of Lithuanian origin increased by 4.9%.

In July 2020, exports decreased by 5.9%, y/y and imports by 12.7%.

The decrease in exports was determined by a decrease in exports of petroleum products by 60.5% (the amount in tonnes decreased by 35.4%), plastics and articles thereof (15.2%)) and ground vehicles (13%). The decrease in imports was determined by a decrease in imports of crude petroleum by 45.4% (the amount in tonnes decreased by 29%), ground vehicles (22.7%) and pharmaceuticals (27.4%). Mineral products excluded, exports increased by 2.9%, and imports decreased by 6.9%.

Exports of goods of Lithuanian origin decreased by 7.9%; mineral products excluded they increased by 5.6%.

In 1H 2020, y/y exports decreased by 8.2% and imports by 13.6%. The decrease in exports was determined by a decrease in exports of petroleum products (52.1%) (amount in tonnes decreased by 29.4%), ground vehicles (19.3%) and plastics and articles thereof (9.5%). The decrease in imports was influenced by a decrease in imports of crude petroleum (42%) (amount in tonnes decreased by 19.6%), ground vehicles (33.8%) and organic chemicals (29.5%).

Mineral products excluded, exports decreased by 1.8% and imports by 7%.

Exports of goods of Lithuanian origin decreased by 11.6%; mineral products excluded they fell by 2.1%.

In 1H 2020, Lithuania’s most important export partners were Russia (13.6%), Latvia (9.4%), Germany (8.3%) and Poland (6.7%), while for imports they were Poland (12.8%), Germany (12.2%), Russia (9.8%) and Latvia (7.6%).

Most of the goods of Lithuanian origin were exported to Germany (10.6%), Poland (7.3%), Sweden (7.2%), Latvia (6.9%) and the Netherlands (6%).

In 1H 2020, the largest share in Lithuania’s exports was held by machinery and mechanical appliances, electrical equipment (15.7%), products of the chemical and allied industries (12.9%) and prepared foodstuffs, beverages and spirits, tobacco and manufactured tobacco substitutes (9.1%). For imports it was machinery and mechanical appliances, electrical equipment (19%), products of the chemical and allied industries (13.8 %) and mineral products (13.3%).

As for the goods of Lithuanian origin, the largest share in exports was held by miscellaneous manufactured articles (12.8%), prepared foodstuffs, beverages and spirits, tobacco and manufactured tobacco substitutes (11.6%), petroleum products (9.95) and products of the chemical and allied industries (10.5%).

 

