Latvia’s industrial output rose 10.1% in May 2021 y/y
By bne IntelliNews July 5, 2021

Latvia’s industrial production output rose by 10.1% y/y in May, according to calendar adjusted data at constant prices, the country’s Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) announced on July 5.

Production output increase was registered in manufacturing - by 11%, in electricity and gas supply – by 3.8%, and in mining and quarrying - by 2.4%.

Compared to the corresponding month of the previous year, when the second largest decline in production during the COVID-19 pandemic was observed, the manufacturing production output in all the following sectors continued to show a significant increase: in production of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers - by 70.4%, the manufacture of furniture - by 47.3%, manufacture of machinery and equipment - by 29% as well as manufacture of computers, electronic and optical products.

Output continued to grow significantly in the manufacture of textiles - by 25%, in printing and reproduction of recorded media - by 20% and in two of the three largest manufacturing industries - manufacture of wood and of products of wood and cork, and manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment (by 11.1% and 5.1% respectively).

In turn, the volume of production decreased in the repair and installation of machinery and equipment - by 14.6% and in food production - by 2.3%.

According to seasonally adjusted data at constant prices, manufacturing output decreased by 2.3% m/m in May, including in manufacturing - by 2.4% and in mining and quarrying - by 5.9%, but in electricity and gas supply it increased by 1.8%.

Compared to May 2020, in May 2021 manufacturing turnover, according to calendar adjusted data at current prices, increased by 25.7%. Turnover increased by 16.7% in the domestic market and by 30.7% in exports (including 20.4% in the euro area and by 39.5% in non-euro area).

In May 2021, compared to April 2021, manufacturing turnover, according to seasonally adjusted data, decreased by 0.8%. Turnover decreased by 1.7% in the domestic market and by 0.4% in exports (it decreased by 2% in the euro area and increased by 0.8% in non-euro area).  

 

 

Related Content

CEE regional sentiment up again in June but analysts warn of price pressures

Under half of emerging Europe economies to achieve full recovery in 2021

Estonian road and car park marking robot developer 10Lines raises funds

Data

Russia’s services PMI stutters as recovery runs into inflation headwind

Russia’s seasonally adjusted IHS Markit Russia Services Business Activity Index registered 56.5 in June, down from 57.5 in May, but still well above the 50 no-change mark, as services continue to recover from last year’s annus horribilis.

Romania’s industrial prices increased by 10.4% y/y in May

Industrial prices leapt by just over 2% m/m in May and kept recovering in line with the reopening of the global economy.

Inflation expectations amongst Russia’s most vulnerable citizens ticks up to 12.9%

Inflation expectations among Russians have been high since the start of this year – more than double the actual rate of inflation – but expectations among Russia's most vulnerable are double the CBR's estimate.

Turkish lira coins worth less than scrap value

Copper and zinc prices mean one kurus gives the holder a 1,539% arbitrage opportunity.

Foreign tourist arrivals in Turkey down 14% y/y in Jan to May

Global cost of COVID19 impact on tourism may reach $4trn in 2021, with Turkish economy hit worst, says Unctad report.

