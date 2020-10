Latvia’s 3Q20 GDP fell by 3.1% y/y

A flash estimate released by Latvia’s Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) on October 29 shows that in 3Q20, the gross domestic product (GDP) decreased by 3.1% y/y, according to seasonally and calendar non-adjusted data.

According to provisional estimations, the GDP was affected by a 0.4% output rise in producing sectors. In services sectors there was a drop of 4.8% Among services sectors, retail trade rose by 4.3%.

Compared to 2Q20, GDP increased by 6.6%, according to seasonally and calendar adjusted data