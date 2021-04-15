Kremlin says Putin's attendance at a summit with Biden will depend on Washington’s behaviour

Kremlin says Putin's attendance at a summit with Biden will depend on Washington’s behaviour
US president Joe Biden has offered to meet Russian president Vladimir Putin to thrash out their differences, but the Kremlin is hesitant and says it depends on what the US does in the coming weeks.
By Ben Aris in Berlin April 15, 2021

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s attendance at a proposed summit with his US counterpart president Joe Biden will depend on Washington’s behaviour in the coming months, the Kremlin said on April 14.  

During their second phone conversation this year Biden offered to meet Putin for talks in “a third country” in the near future to tackle the many points of contention between the two rivals.  

However, the Kremlin did not immediately agree to the meeting, which was warmly welcomed by the market and saw the ruble rally strongly on the prospect of easing tensions.  

“Of course, further work on this proposal to meet in a European country will only be possible taking into account an analysis of the actual situation and further steps from our counterparts,” Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said as cited by the RIA news agency.

The two leaders have got off to a rocky start after Biden was asked by a US journalist if he thought Putin was a killer, to which Biden mumbled the answer “I do.”  

More importantly, the US is due to unveil fresh sanctions on Russia in June, which may include harsh restriction on US investors buying and owning Russian debt. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made it clear in a speech in February that Russia would no longer tolerate fresh “economically damaging” sanctions and laid out new rules of the game, as well as threatening to break off diplomatic relations if Moscow deemed any new sanctions as punitive.  

Peskov played down the prospect of a summit, saying it was too early to talk about it in tangible terms.

“It’s a new proposal and it will be studied,” Peskov told reporters, saying no preparations for the summit were yet underway.  

However, Putin’s foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov invited John Sullivan, the US ambassador in Moscow, to meet the same day, although there were no explanations as to the substance of the meeting.  

RIA reported that Ushakov had told Sullivan that Moscow would “act in the most decisive way possible” if the United States undertook any new “unfriendly steps” such as imposing sanctions.

The situation remains tense, with Moscow going out of its way to make it clear it wants to materially change the way the two countries work together as the Biden administration gets under way. In addition to Lavrov’s tough talk the massive build-up of military forces on the Ukrainian border is seen by some as another message aimed at the White House, warning Russia has the ability to cause a great deal of trouble if relations between the two powers collapse.  

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was in Brussels on the same day for talks with NATO allies about a range of subjects, including Russia and Ukraine.  

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

MITTELEUROPEAN INSIGHTS: Russian 'sanctions bubble' vs Ukrainian and Turkish fundamentals

Russia’s leading investor relations consultancy hires former Moscow Exchange managing director to boost business development

Biden and Putin talk for the second time – sanctions threats and summit promises

News

Junior ruling partner in Romania withdraws support for prime minister

The conflict between the two major partners in Romania’s ruling coalition reached a climax when Prime Minister Florin Citu dismissed the USR-PLUS health minister.

Belarus to hike central bank rates 75bp to 8.5% from April 21

The National Bank of the Republic of Belarus will hike its key interest rate by 75bp from April 21 to 8.5% to combat rising inflation. In addition, the bank’s overnight lending rate will be increased to 9.5% and the overnight deposit rate to 7.5%.

Kyrgyz court frees ex-PM charged with corruption after he pays $12mn

New government allows those found with illegal financial assets to avoid prosecution by surrendering them to Treasury. US embassy has warned about rise of organised crime in Kyrgyzstan.

GameStop-style investors trigger speculation in Arkle

162 Group forced by LSE to issue statement saying potential reverse takeover of Irish gold and zinc explorer by Mongolian miner was not going ahead.

Orban unveils plan for cautious reopening despite soaring death rate

The Hungarian government will allow outdoor dining places to open next week after the number of people vaccinated reaches 3.5mn, Prime Minister Viktor Orban announces.

Junior ruling partner in Romania withdraws support for prime minister
5 hours ago
Belarus to hike central bank rates 75bp to 8.5% from April 21
5 hours ago
Kyrgyz court frees ex-PM charged with corruption after he pays $12mn
5 hours ago
GameStop-style investors trigger speculation in Arkle
6 hours ago
Orban unveils plan for cautious reopening despite soaring death rate
7 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Poland deploys troops close to Belarusian border in response to crackdown on Polish minority
    1 day ago
  2. Army sent into Tirana airport after strike grounds all flights
    7 days ago
  3. TRENIN: Russia-Ukraine war alert – what’s behind it and what lies ahead?
    1 day ago
  4. COMMENT: Is Ukraine facing an imminent Russian invasion?
    7 days ago
  5. Russia slaps flight restrictions on Turkey after Erdogan backs Ukraine
    2 days ago
  1. Lufthansa to launch a first class "Corona Lounge" in Moscow to immunise rich Germans
    1 month ago
  2. OBITUARY: Petr Kellner, Central Europe's great dealmaker
    16 days ago
  3. Poland deploys troops close to Belarusian border in response to crackdown on Polish minority
    1 day ago
  4. Army sent into Tirana airport after strike grounds all flights
    7 days ago
  5. TRENIN: Russia-Ukraine war alert – what’s behind it and what lies ahead?
    1 day ago

Reports

Dismiss