Kosovo’s PM sacks heads of police, customs and tax directorate
Units of the Kosovo armed forces, Kosovo police and correctional services on the sixth anniversary of the declaration of independence of Kosovo.
By bne IntelliNews October 18, 2020

Kosovo’s Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti dismissed the head of the police, as well as directors of Kosovo’s customs and the national tax agency on October 16.

The reasons for the dismissals were not provided, but it was hinted that there were taken due to the officials' poor performance.

“Prime Minister Hoti, in accordance with the legal powers and based on the performance report, dismissed Rashit Qalaj from the position of general director of Kosovo Police,” the government said in the statement.

Samedin Mehmeti was appointed as acting general director of Kosovo Police.

Hoti also sacked Ibrahim Xhaka as director of Kosovo’s customs and Ilir Murtezai, the head of the national tax agency, and replaced them with Bajram Rexha and Ekrem Hysenaj respectively.

Kosovo allocates €87mn for economic recovery programme

Kosovo’s government allocated €87mn for the implementation of the economic recovery plan to support firms and citizens affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic, PM Avdullah Hoti said on ... more

Trump claims he stopped “mass killings” in Serbia and Kosovo

US President Donald Trump claimed during an election campaign rally in North Carolina that he deserves a Nobel Peace Prize for “stopping mass killings between Kosovo and Serbia”. Trump made ... more

US ready to finance Nis-Pristina highway

Following the agreement signed in Washington by Kosovo and Serbia on September 4, letters of interest were signed on September 15 to help finance the construction of the "Peace Highway", which is one ... more

