Kosovo approves €222.4mn recovery package for 2021

By bne IntelliNews January 17, 2021

Kosovo’s government announced on January 15 it approved €222.4mn as part of the economic recovery package for 2021 to deal with coronavirus (COVID-19).

Kosovo’s PM Avdullah Hoti said that this package will allow support for the health sector, the police and low-income families to continue.

Meanwhile Kosovo eased restrictions after the number of coronavirus cases started to fall. On January 16 Kosovo reported 363 new coronavirus infections and six deaths, RTK reported.

The curfew in the municipalities in the ‘red zone’ which are at high risk of infection was cut by an hour and a half and now starts from 9.30 pm and ends at 5 am instead 8 pm to 5 am. Businesses in the red zone will be allowed to work until 9 pm.

In areas with medium and low risk of infections, bars and restaurants as well as stores will be allowed to work until 10 pm instead 8 pm under the previous measures.

The number of people allowed at public gatherings was increased to 50 instead only four.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Articles

US ContourGlobal sues Kosovo over failed coal-fired power plant project

The US power generation company ContourGlobal is seeking to resolve the dispute with Kosovo over a failed thermal power plant project through arbitration, the economy ministry in ... more

Owner of firm connected with €2.1mn theft from Kosovo’s Treasury surrenders to police

Kadri Shala, the owner of the LDA Group, into which €2.1mn were poured into via illegal transactions from Kosovo's finance ministry, has surrendered to the police, media in Pristina reported on ... more

€2.1mn stolen from Kosovo state treasury, one person detained

Kosovo police said that €2.1mn has been stolen from the state treasury and one suspect has been arrested, while two others are still on the run. The scandal took place after Prime Minister ... more

Most Read

  1. MOSCOW BLOG: The storming of the US Capitol was not a coup, but the shelling of the Russian White House was
    7 days ago
  2. EU to begin certifying Russian Sputnik V vaccine for use in Europe
    4 days ago
  3. German state creates foundation to circumvent US sanctions on Nord Stream 2
    9 days ago
  4. BALKAN BLOG: The controversial recipe for building up Albania
    4 days ago
  5. Durov rejects Western funds’ offer to buy 5%-10% of Telegram with $30bn valuation
    2 days ago
  1. MOSCOW BLOG: The storming of the US Capitol was not a coup, but the shelling of the Russian White House was
    7 days ago
  2. Korea deploys destroyer as Iran seizes tanker and enters war of words with Israel
    12 days ago
  3. Biochemist who fled Hungary in 1985 slated for Nobel Prize nomination for work on COVID vaccine
    1 month ago
  4. The Insider: Kremlin creating pro-Russia party in Belarus.
    20 days ago
  5. EU to begin certifying Russian Sputnik V vaccine for use in Europe
    4 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss