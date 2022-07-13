Key rate of North Macedonia’s central bank hiked further to 2.5%

Key rate of North Macedonia’s central bank hiked further to 2.5%
By bne IntelIiNews July 13, 2022

North Macedonia’s central bank has hiked its key rate for the fourth month in a row due to rising inflation, this time by 0.5 of a percentage point (pp) to 2.5% (chart), it said on July 13.

Prior to the start of the series of rate increases, the key rate, also the rate applied to central bank bills, remained unchanged at 1.25% since March 10, 2021.

“The National Bank continues with the gradual normalisation of monetary policy to maintain medium-term price stability, through a further increase of the key interest rate,” the regulator said in a statement.

The decision on raising the key rate was based mostly on the latest inflation movements. Average annual inflation in North Macedonia was 10% in the first six months of the year. It was mainly driven by import prices of food and energy, which are growing at a much stronger pace than expected.

“These pressures quickly spill over to the prices of other products and services and further fuel inflationary expectations,” the central bank said.

The latest data from world markets indicate a gradual easing of price pressures, which are expected to stabilise in the second half of 2022.

However, the uncertainty of future energy and food price movements has been accentuated by war developments in Ukraine.

According to the central bank, the level of North Macedonia’s foreign exchange reserves meets the requirements for adequacy and is moving in the safe zone.

Meanwhile, North Macedonia sold over MKD6.8bn (€110mn) of 28-day central bank bills on July 13 with an increased interest rate of 2.5%, missing the target offer of MKD10bn.

The next auction of CB bills is due to be held in mid-August.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Hungarian central bank hikes base rate by 200bp at non-rate setting meeting

Fitch downgrades Belarus’ Default Rating as Belarus’ financial manoeuvrability shrinks

Fitch cuts Turkey to five notches below investment grade

Data

Czech unemployment rate falls further in June

Analysts predict rate to tick upwards around end of year because of Ukraine refugee wave and threat of recession.

Germany’s ZEW Index collapses as fears of gas rationing mount

Germany’s leading economic index, the ZEW, collapsed in July as fears mount that Russia will cut the country off from gas entirely at the end of this month, and that could spark a major economic crisis, Oxford Economics reported on July 12.

Slovak industrial production slightly up again in May

After three months of annual declines, industrial production increased by 1.1% year-on-year and by 2.1% month-on-month.

Oil dollars still bloating Russian CA surplus in June

The current account surplus of Russia’s balance of payments reached a record of $70bn at the end of 2Q22, according to the latest data from the Central Bank of Russia (CBR), bringing the total surplus for 1H22 to $138.5bn.

Hungary’s June CPI climbs to 11.7%

Investors now expect the base rate well above 10%, with forward rates rising to 12-13%.

Czech unemployment rate falls further in June
12 hours ago
Germany’s ZEW Index collapses as fears of gas rationing mount
12 hours ago
Slovak industrial production slightly up again in May
1 day ago
Oil dollars still bloating Russian CA surplus in June
1 day ago
Hungary’s June CPI climbs to 11.7%
2 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Oil dollars still bloating Russian CA surplus in June
    1 day ago
  2. Ukraine is running out of money and Naftogaz is close to a bond default
    5 days ago
  3. Kremlin VTB bank to be hit by investor class action for seizing foreign shares
    7 days ago
  4. MACRO ADVISORY: Is Putin moving towards a ceasefire in Ukraine?
    6 days ago
  5. RIMMER: No Laughing Matter – the unintended hilarity of Russia’ special military operation
    7 days ago
  1. Death of China-to-Russia cargo transit routes means it’s all aboard for Kazakhstan
    17 days ago
  2. Putin lashes out at the West during his SPIEF keynote and prepares Russians for a long fight
    25 days ago
  3. Serbians turn against EU accession, pick Putin as favourite world leader
    13 days ago
  4. Russia’s manufacturing PMI in the black in June as the sanction shock starts to wear off
    12 days ago
  5. Lithuania braces for Russian retaliation over Kaliningrad sanctions
    20 days ago

Reports

Dismiss