Kazakh authorities criticise ex-president Nazarbayev’s brother over involvement in cryptomining

Kazakh authorities criticise ex-president Nazarbayev’s brother over involvement in cryptomining
By bne IntelliNews March 16, 2022

Bolat Nazarbayev, the former Kazakh president Nursultan Nazarbayev’s brother, has been accused of having a hand in business activities that “threaten the country’s economic security” over his involvement in lucrative cryptocurrency mining operations northern Kazakhstan.

Cryptocurrency mining put a strain on the country’s energy grid last year leading to blackouts around the country.

The public shaming of Bolat Nazarbayev came two days after the arrest of Kairat Satybaldy, a nephew of Bolat and Nursultan Nazarbayev, as President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev continues to weaken the Nazarbayev family’s political and economic influence over the country following deadly January unrest.

The Agency for Financial Monitoring reported on March 15 that the shutdown of Nazarbayev-related mining activities was “voluntary” and the report did not directly accuse him of illegally mining bitcoins, but the statement itself was headlined as a report on “illegal mining activity.”

The government’s inspections on illegal crypto mining operations also revealed other notable political and business figures involved in crypto mining in Kazakhstan, including Alexander Klebanov, the chairman of Central Asian Electric Power Corp., which provides electricity to more than 2mn people, and Kairat Itegmenov, Kazakhstan's 17th richest man, according to Forbes.

The criticism of Bolat Nazarbayev coincided with a crackdown on illegal cryptocurrency mines has led 106 miners to shut down their operations, CoinDesk reported on March 15, citing a government statement.

That included 51 miners, who were forced to discontinue operations as they were suspected of tax and customs evasion along with placing equipment in special economic zones without permission. The remaining 55 miners ceased to operate “voluntarily”, according to the statement.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

After Nasdaq stock suspension, Yandex could default on $1.25bn convertible notes

Can the West cut off Russia's internet?

Instagram blocked in Russia, hitting crowds of individual entrepreneurs

Tech

After Nasdaq stock suspension, Yandex could default on $1.25bn convertible notes

Yandex, arguably the most successful and emblematic Russian digital company over the past 25 years, could default in a matter of days.

Can the West cut off Russia's internet?

With Russia's digital isolation accelerating at an alarming rate, it may be down to the West, not Russia, to decide if the country will maintain its access to the global internet.

Instagram blocked in Russia, hitting crowds of individual entrepreneurs

The Russian authorities blocked access to Instagram in the country on March 15 after they accused its parent company Meta of allowing hate speech against Russians, including the military, on its platforms.

How two Russian-founded startups in the US became collateral victims of Putin’s war on Ukraine

After Russian entrepreneurs asserted themselves last year as chief disruptors in the global food delivery industry – fulfilling orders in under 15 minutes – some are now going bust, victims of Putin's war in Ukraine.

Ukrainian IT company moves offices from ‘pro-Russian’ Serbia to Croatia

Intellias decided to move its delivery centre from Serbia's Novi Sad to Zagreb, saying government responses to the events in Ukraine are “extremely important to us”.

After Nasdaq stock suspension, Yandex could default on $1.25bn convertible notes
1 hour ago
Can the West cut off Russia's internet?
5 hours ago
Instagram blocked in Russia, hitting crowds of individual entrepreneurs
20 hours ago
How two Russian-founded startups in the US became collateral victims of Putin’s war on Ukraine
1 day ago
Ukrainian IT company moves offices from ‘pro-Russian’ Serbia to Croatia
7 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. COMMENT: Eastern Ukraine is close to falling, but Putin now needs a peace, fast
    3 days ago
  2. Former German Chancellor Schroeder meets with Putin in Moscow to call for peace in Ukraine
    5 days ago
  3. Russia's Chechen speartip in Ukraine
    8 days ago
  4. Ukrainian IT company moves offices from ‘pro-Russian’ Serbia to Croatia
    7 days ago
  5. Russia strikes back with counter sanctions in an escalating economic war, banning commodity exports for the rest of 2022
    7 days ago
  1. COMMENT: Eastern Ukraine is close to falling, but Putin now needs a peace, fast
    3 days ago
  2. Gazprom shares collapse by 97% in London, market cap falls to just $250mn
    13 days ago
  3. Moldova tightens security after explosions heard close to Russia-backed Transnistria
    20 days ago
  4. Former German Chancellor Schroeder meets with Putin in Moscow to call for peace in Ukraine
    5 days ago
  5. Russia's Chechen speartip in Ukraine
    8 days ago

Reports

Dismiss