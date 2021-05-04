ISTANBUL BLOG: Regime fails to see funny side of TikTok video mocking quite useless Turkish passport

ISTANBUL BLOG: Regime fails to see funny side of TikTok video mocking quite useless Turkish passport
The pair who shot the video have received a travel ban. No joke.
By Akin Nazli May 4, 2021

Two Turkish young people, both 23, have been detained and accused of “openly insulting the Turkish state’s sovereign insignia” after posting a satirical TikTok video titled “How to make use of a Turkish passport”, Global Voices reported on May 1.

Citizens carrying a Turkish passport have few options for visa-free travel and face problems in obtaining visas.

In their video, the pair try out the Turkish passport as an oven mitt, bookmark and drink mat.

After being detained, they defended their actions by saying that they were joking amid the coronavirus pandemic restrictions.

By now released on probation, they must sign in at a police station every day. A travel ban applies to the accused prior to their hearing.

Receiving a travel ban for voicing the uselessness of the Turkish passport can be seen for the irony it is, but the sentiment among young Turkish people is that they generally have no chance of travelling abroad not only because of the weak passport rating, but also because of the trashed Turkish lira, rife unemployment, the pandemic and the acutely inadequate coronavirus vaccination programme in the country.

Another common feeling among the young is that when you are in Turkey, there’s fun to be had—as long as you are not a citizen of it. Tourists in Turkey are not subject to any pandemic restrictions.
 

On May 1, a Turkish citizen who went for a swim with some Ukrainian tourists in the town of Datca on the Aegean coast was fined by police. A video shows police officers trying to explain why, but the man cannot fathom why he is the only person being fined out of five people who were swimming in the same place.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

ISTANBUL BLOG: No end to the jitters for Turkish markets

Turkey’s TAV seals buyout of 85% stake in Almaty International Airport

Rise and fall of Turkish technology retailer Bimeks ends in bankruptcy

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Was Russia preparing to invade Ukraine? A look inside Moscow’s strategy
    4 days ago
  2. MITTELEUROPEAN INSIGHTS: Only Romania is really serious among the Euro-flirts
    3 months ago
  3. Belarus' Lukashenko makes his big announcement, but it wasn't about merging Russia and Belarus
    8 days ago
  4. Ford to build all-electric light vehicles in Romania starting 2024
    6 days ago
  5. MOSCOW BLOG: Strategy vs tactics, Putin’s fiscal fortress is ready
    8 days ago
  1. Will Belarus merge with Russia this week?
    15 days ago
  2. Poland deploys troops close to Belarusian border in response to crackdown on Polish minority
    21 days ago
  3. TRENIN: Russia-Ukraine war alert – what’s behind it and what lies ahead?
    21 days ago
  4. Army sent into Tirana airport after strike grounds all flights
    26 days ago
  5. Russia slaps flight restrictions on Turkey after Erdogan backs Ukraine
    21 days ago

Reports

Dismiss