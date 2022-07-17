Iran capable of making nuclear weapon declares adviser to supreme leader

Iran capable of making nuclear weapon declares adviser to supreme leader
Kamal Kharrazi, head of Iran’s Strategic Council on Foreign Relations. / Tehran Times.
By bne IntelIiNews July 17, 2022

Iran is capable of making a nuclear weapon but a decision on whether to do so has not yet been made, a senior adviser to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on July 17.

Kamal Kharrazi's comments to Al-Jazeera TV on July 17 came as US President Joe Biden pledged on a trip to Israel and Saudi Arabia that Washington would prevent Iran from "acquiring a nuclear weapon" and ahead of an expected visit to Tehran this week by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Radio Farda described the comments made by Kharrazi, head of Iran’s Strategic Council on Foreign Relations (SCFR), as a rare mention that Tehran could have an interest in such arms. Iran has long denied it has ambitions to acquire or develop nuclear weapons, saying its nuclear development programme is strictly for civilian purposes.

"In a few days we were able to enrich uranium up to 60-percent and we can easily produce 90-percent enriched uranium... Iran has the technical means to produce a nuclear bomb but there has been no decision by Iran to build one," Kharrazi said.

Under the 2015 nuclear deal, or JCPOA—which has been increasingly ignored by Iran since former US president Donald Trump unilaterally walked out of the multilateral accord four years ago and reimposed an Iran policy based on heavy sanctions—Iran is not supposed to enrich uranium beyond 3.67%. Uranium enriched to 90% is suitable for a nuclear bomb.

Israel has threatened to attack Iran's nuclear sites if Tehran's nuclear programme is not contained through diplomacy. Biden on his Middle East tour said he would only authorise military action against Iran to stop it obtaining a nuclear weapon as a last resort.

Russia, as a major power signatory to the JCPOA, has said little about the deadlocked negotiations to reinstate the agreement in recent weeks, but its official position remains that it would like to see the deal revived. The matter may come up this week in discussions between Putin and Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi.

Analysts will also be studying the visit for any signs that, as has been claimed by the White House, Iran is preparing to provide Russia with several hundred drones—some of which would be combat-capable—for use in its war in Ukraine.

To back up its claims, the Biden administration has released what it says is intelligence showing how Russian officials recently visited an airfield in Iran to see unmanned, weaponised aerial vehicles.

The White House said Iranian officials displayed the drones to Russian officials at Kashan Airfield, in central Iran, on June 8 and July 15. It released satellite imagery purporting to show Iranian Shahed-191 and Shahed-129 drones in flight and on show at the airfield with a Russian transport plane nearby.

“This suggests ongoing Russian interest in acquiring Iranian attack-capable UAVs," said White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan.

On July 15, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian told his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, by phone that reports of Iranian drones bound for Russia were "baseless."

"We oppose any move that could lead to continuation and intensifying conflicts," he said.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

The CBR’s macroeconomic survey paints a mixed picture of Russia’s growth out to 2025

Russian international reserves fall $57bn since the start of the Ukraine war to $573bn

Ukraine’s inflation continues to soar, hits 21.5% in June

News

North Macedonia to embark on EU accession talks after 17 years of setbacks

Bulgaria set to lift its veto allowing first intergovernmental conference to take place after North Macedonia’s parliament approves French compromise proposal — despite protests and opposition boycott.

FPRI BMB Ukraine: 20 dead in missile strike on Vinnytsia

At least 20 civilians were killed in a Russian strike on Vinnytsia in central Ukraine on July 14. The four-year-old Lisa was amongst the dead. Her mother Iryna was taken to hospital in critical condition after losing a foot.

Kremlin says Kazakhstan’s efforts to attract sanctions-hit businesses leaving Russia 'absolutely normal'

Kazakh leader Tokayev says his country working to accommodate hundreds of international companies that have exited neighbour.

The West approves badly needed budgetary support for Ukraine, but delays dog distribution of funds

Both the US and European Commission have approved badly needed financial support packages for Ukraine to shore up public finances but the distribution of the money has been dogged by bureaucratic delays.

Hungarian government declares energy state of emergency, tightens utility price cap rules

From August 1, regulated energy prices for households will apply only to electricity and gas consumption up to the national average.

North Macedonia to embark on EU accession talks after 17 years of setbacks
1 day ago
FPRI BMB Ukraine: 20 dead in missile strike on Vinnytsia
2 days ago
Kremlin says Kazakhstan’s efforts to attract sanctions-hit businesses leaving Russia 'absolutely normal'
2 days ago
The West approves badly needed budgetary support for Ukraine, but delays dog distribution of funds
3 days ago
Hungarian government declares energy state of emergency, tightens utility price cap rules
3 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Oil dollars still bloating Russian CA surplus in June
    5 days ago
  2. Russian freight train arrives in Iran, marking new trade corridor milestone
    4 days ago
  3. How many days of gas consumption are in Europe’s storage tanks?
    7 days ago
  4. Serbia’s strong tech sector growth defies brain drain
    9 days ago
  5. BALKAN BLOG: French compromise pushes North Macedonia in uncertain direction
    6 days ago
  1. Death of China-to-Russia cargo transit routes means it’s all aboard for Kazakhstan
    22 days ago
  2. Putin lashes out at the West during his SPIEF keynote and prepares Russians for a long fight
    29 days ago
  3. Serbians turn against EU accession, pick Putin as favourite world leader
    17 days ago
  4. Russia’s manufacturing PMI in the black in June as the sanction shock starts to wear off
    16 days ago
  5. Oil dollars still bloating Russian CA surplus in June
    5 days ago

Reports

Dismiss