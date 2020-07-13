International Fencing Federation announces coronavirus support plan

The International Fencing Federation (FIE) announced a global coronavirus (COVID-19) support plan amounting to CHF1mn (€939,964), the federation said in a statement on July 10.

Fencing, like other sports, has been badly affected by the global pandemic, although some virtual tournaments have been organised over the last few months.

Now the FIE has announced a support plan initiated by its president, Alisher Usmanov, and backed by the body’s executive committee.

“Our world is challenged by the COVID-19 pandemic, with tremendous health, economic, physical and psychological consequences,” said Usmanov.

“Fencers and federations have been forced to abruptly cease all activities. In the spirit of solidarity and unity, and to help our global fencing family overcome this difficult period, we have decided an unprecedented 2020 support plan of CHF1mn.”

The plan will help FIE fencing federations, confederations, organisers of competitions, athletes and referees through the crisis resulting from the pandemic, and comes on top of the FIE annual aid programmes.

Among the plans are to cancel the 2020 annual FIE membership fee as well as all organising fees for the 2020-2021 competition season and for January-March 2020, and an exceptional allocation of CHF4,000 to each fencing federation and confederation.