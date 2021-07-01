Inflation slows to 1.4% in Slovenia in June

Consumer prices rose by an annual 1.4% in Slovenia in June, with the inflation falling somewhat from the 2.1% recorded in each of the previous two months.

The 12-month average price growth was 0.1%. Month-on-month inflation was 0.6%.

The largest upward driver for the annual inflation was from higher prices of petroleum products, where liquid fuels prices increased by 31.1%, diesel prices by 24.8% and petrol prices by 19.3%, resulting in a contribution of 1 percentage point (pp).

There was a 2.3% year-on-year increase in goods prices in the month, while service prices went down by 0.2% y/y. Within the goods category, prices of durable goods went up by 0.9%, semi-durable goods prices by 1.7% and non-durable goods prices by 2.8%.

In the first half of 2021, consumer prices increased by 2.8%, compared with just 0.2% in the same period of 2020.

The biggest increase was for prices of recreation and culture (7.1%), transport (by 5.7%), clothing and footwear (by 4.5%) and restaurants and hotels (by 3.7%).

“There were no significant decreases in consumer prices to ease the inflation in the first half of 2021; prices of goods in the group health decreased the most (by 1.8%),” the statistics office added.