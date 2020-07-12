Incumbent Duda hairbreadth ahead of rival Trzaskowski but exit poll fails to indicate clear winner

Incumbent Duda hairbreadth ahead of rival Trzaskowski but exit poll fails to indicate clear winner
By Wojciech Kosc in Warsaw July 12, 2020

Poland’s incumbent President Andrzej Duda was just 0.8pp ahead of challenger Rafal Trzaskowski in the run-off presidential vote, an exit poll by Ipsos showed late on July 12. 

The race was too close to call, Ipsos noted. The exit poll had a 2pp margin of error, it said.

Duda won 50.4% of the vote versus Trzaskowski’s 49.6%, the exit poll showed. Turnout was a record 69.8%. A late poll is expected shortly after midnight on Monday. With so little separating the two rivals, the outcome may not be clear until the official results are announced on Monday or Tuesday.

A victory for Duda would cement the grip of Law and Justice (PiS) – of which the president is a staunch ally - on power in Poland until 2023, the year of the next general election.

But Poland’s biggest cities could still tilt the result in Trzaskowski’s favour. The centre-right mayor of Warsaw is the favourite with urbanites and the results from Warsaw and other big cities typically only come in the early hours of Monday or later.

Trzaskowski’s win would kick off a wholly new era in Polish politics. PiS does not have a majority in the lower house of the parliament to overturn vetoes of an opposition president. That might lead to a snap election or push the party’s chairman Jaroslaw Kaczynski to lure smaller opposition parties to join the PiS-led coalition.

“Winning presidential election with a turnout of almost 70% is incredible. I am very moved,” Duda said in reaction to exit poll results at an event in the town of Pultusk. He noted, however, that the result was just a poll.

“I am absolutely convinced that we are going to win,” said Trzaskowski at his campaign-ending event in Warsaw.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Divided Poland to choose more turmoil in presidential election on Sunday

Week before crucial vote, no way of telling who will be Poland’s next president

Poland’s coal production falls to all-time low in May

News

Weekend of protests in Russian far east over Khabarovsk governor’s arrest

Thousands protested on July 11 and 12 after Sergei Furgal was detained on murder charges.

Protests in Bulgaria escalate with police violence, clashes among rival groups

Tens of thousands gather to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Boyko Borissov and chief prosecutor Ivan Gechev, accusing them of corruption and dependence on criminal groups.

Bulgarian President Radev backs anti-government protesters

Radev takes on Bulgarian government and chief prosecutor after raid on presidential offices. Protesters demand resignation of politicians they say are completely dependent on corrupt businessmen.

Reforms stall as Zelenskiy actively undermines NBU independence

Confidence in the Z-Dream of rapid, deep and far-reaching reforms by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that will transform Ukraine almost totally evaporated this week.

Bulgarian president’s advisors arrested after raid on presidency

There is speculation that the probe is intended to silence President Rumen Radev, the loudest critic of the government and the prosecution.

Weekend of protests in Russian far east over Khabarovsk governor’s arrest
9 hours ago
Protests in Bulgaria escalate with police violence, clashes among rival groups
1 day ago
Bulgarian President Radev backs anti-government protesters
3 days ago
Reforms stall as Zelenskiy actively undermines NBU independence
3 days ago
Bulgarian president’s advisors arrested after raid on presidency
3 days ago

Most Read

  1. COMMENT: Borrower beware: Uzbekistan’s dollar debt binge could spell long-term trouble
    5 days ago
  2. Serbia declares state of emergency in Belgrade as coronavirus cases spike
    8 days ago
  3. Bulgarian president’s advisors arrested after raid on presidency
    3 days ago
  4. Violent clashes with police at thousands-strong anti-lockdown protest in Belgrade
    5 days ago
  5. US intelligence memo admits there is “no evidence” of Russian payment of bounties to Afghans for killing US soldiers
    5 days ago
  1. First ever nonstop flight from Mongolia to US delivers PPE to Navajo Nation
    13 days ago
  2. No wonder Turkey’s in a hurry to open up its economy, latest economic data is catastrophic
    1 month ago
  3. COMMENT: Borrower beware: Uzbekistan’s dollar debt binge could spell long-term trouble
    5 days ago
  4. Second wave of coronavirus hitting Ukraine
    27 days ago
  5. Fresh water system in Minsk collapses
    17 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss