Hungary’s consumer prices ease in July

Hungary’s consumer prices ease in July
By bne IntelliNews August 11, 2021

Hungary’s consumer prices rose 4.6% y/y in July, slowing from the peak of 5.3% in the previous two months, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on August 10. The headline figure was broadly in line with analysts’ expectations.

CPI has been at the highest level in years and well outside the 2-4% tolerance band of the Hungarian National Bank (MNB).

In July, prices were lifted by the rise in tobacco and fuel prices rising 18.1% and 19.8% respectively. On a monthly basis, inflation reached 0.5%. Core inflation adjusted by tax effects slowed from 3.8% to 3.5%.

In a separate inflation report, the Hungarian National Bank attributed the rise in inflation to base effects relating to the robust rise in fuel and industrial goods prices last year.  Fuel prices contributed 1.3pp to headline inflation, it added.

Underlying inflation remained strong during the period, and the central bank is expected to continue its rate hike cycle that began in June, analysts opined.

The MNB raised the base rate again in July by 30bp to 1.2% following a similar increase in the previous month, marking the first hike in ten years and a shift from ultra-dovish monetary policy.

The slowdown in inflation in July was mainly due to base effects, with the KSH still recording significant overall price increases on a monthly basis, ING Bank senior analyst Peter Virovacz commented.

Service prices surged in the base period as the country was bracing for the reopening after the first wave. This year, the reopening started earlier, and the demand-driven price pressure was visible in June.

The easing of service and fuel inflation explains 0.2pp and 0.3pp of the 0.7pp slowdown in headline inflation.

Core inflation suggests that underlying price pressures remain quite strong in the economy, he added.

Inflationary figures are still close to their multi-year highs, and it is too early to say that inflationary pressures in the economy have eased, K&H analyst David Nemeth commented.

Despite the easing of consumer prices in July, it was necessary for the MNB to begin the rate hike cycle as there are still a number of upside risks to inflation from the second-round effects of higher commodity prices to exploding demand due to the reopening of the economy, according to Takarekbank.

Inflation may ease in the coming months, but the annual rate of price increase may again be substantially above 5% towards the end of the year due to base effects. 

The Hungarian National Bank expects the headline CPI to remain over 4% until the end of 2021 and fall below the upper end of the tolerance band at the beginning of 2022. By mid-2022, it could stabilise around the central bank's 3% target.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Czech July inflation at its highest level since mid-2020

Kyrgyz security services claim enough evidence to press on with removal of Centerra from Kumtor gold mine

Energy prices bring Romania’s inflation to 5% in July

Data

Kazakh retail sales up 7.2% y/y in Jan-July

Kazakh retail sales jumped by 7.2% y/y in January-July, reaching a value of Kazakhstani tenge (KZT) 6,482.8bn ($15.28bn), according to latest data published by Kazakhstan's State Statistics Committee.

Czech July inflation at its highest level since mid-2020

Czech consumer prices increased by 3.4% year-on-year in July, the highest figure since July last year, driven by higher prices in transport (by 18.5%) up by 0.6 percentage points (pp) month-on-month.

Energy prices bring Romania’s inflation to 5% in July

Consumer price inflation in Romania reached 4.95% in July, rising sharply from 3.8%-3.9% in May-June.

Watcom Shopping index overtakes 2020 level of activity as retail recovers on rising incomes

The Watcom Shopping index overtook the 2020 level of activity in week 30 of this year as the retail business recovers on the back of the post-crisis economic growth and rising incomes.

Ukraine gross reserves increase 2% in July

Ukraine’s gross international reserves increased by $0.59bn, or 2.1%, to $28.95bn in July

Kazakh retail sales up 7.2% y/y in Jan-July
4 hours ago
Czech July inflation at its highest level since mid-2020
4 hours ago
Energy prices bring Romania’s inflation to 5% in July
5 hours ago
Watcom Shopping index overtakes 2020 level of activity as retail recovers on rising incomes
1 day ago
Ukraine gross reserves increase 2% in July
2 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Fires engulf parts of North Macedonia due to extremely hot weather
    8 days ago
  2. Georgia’s Western honeymoon – coming to an end?
    7 days ago
  3. Firefighters from Southeast Europe help North Macedonia to extinguish wildfires
    1 day ago
  4. BALKAN BLOG: Bulgaria is heading for its third general election this year
    3 days ago
  5. UK and US impose harsh new sanctions on Belarus targeting potash, oil and banning investments into primary debt issues
    2 days ago
  1. Fires engulf parts of North Macedonia due to extremely hot weather
    8 days ago
  2. LONG READ: Putin’s babies
    29 days ago
  3. STOLYPIN: Putin’s cybercrime challenge
    1 month ago
  4. DATACRUNCH: demographic disaster in Russia, but a catastrophe in Ukraine
    28 days ago
  5. Georgia’s Western honeymoon – coming to an end?
    7 days ago

Reports

Dismiss