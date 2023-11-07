Hungarian museum director fired for allowing minors to see World Press Photo exhibition

Hungarian museum director fired for allowing minors to see World Press Photo exhibition
Director Laszlo L. Simon said that the museum has no legal right to ask for IDs. / bne IntelliNews
By Tamas Csonka in Budapest November 7, 2023

The LGBT controversy surrounding this year’s World Press Photo exhibition in Budapest has cost the job of National Museum director Laszlo L. Simon.

Minister of Culture and Innovation Janos Csak on November 6 sacked the former state secretary for "failing to adhere to the legal obligations of the institution" and for "behaviour that rendered his continued employment unviable".

Simon, who took up the job in July 2021 said he acknowledged the decision but could not accept it. He insisted that the museum had acted on the ministry's earlier instructions by advising under-18s that they were not permitted to view photographs depicting life in an elderly home for LGBT people.

The controversy began last week after deputy leader of the radical nationalist party Our Homeland Dora Duro requested a legal supervisory procedure regarding the exhibition, which included half a dozen photos shot by Hannah Reyes Morales for the New York Times portraying an elderly gay community from the Philippines.

The minister of culture affirmed that the exhibition violated the legislation "protecting families", the anti-gay legislation passed in the summer of 2021, and requested that the museum ban minors from visiting the exhibition.

The director responded that the museum has no legal right to ask for IDs. Later, he thanked Duro on social media for making good publicity of the event.

This led to an exchange of words, as Duro subsequently accused the director of mocking the government and initiated a regulatory change to give museums the right to ask for visitors’ identity cards.

According to independent media, it did not go down well among government circles that in posts Simon  also thanked the audience for their  love and understanding,  taking sides against Csak and the government. 

The photo series 'Home for the Golden Gays' documents the story of a community who have lived together for decades and support each other, according to executive director of World Press Photo, Joumana El Zein Khoury, who was surprised by the government's decision.

She added that there is nothing explicit or offensive in these pictures, which show a sensitive and honest portrait of the LGBT community in the Philippines.

Hungary’s anti-gay legislation passed in the summer of 2021, seen as a copy-paste of Russia’s homophobic laws, panned the portrayal of homosexual content under the pretext of protecting families and children. The legislation was timed before the 2022 April elections and served as a main pillar of the Fidesz campaign, as a referendum was also held on the "child protection law" on the same day.

Orban, a former liberal turned radical rightwing populist, has portrayed himself among his supporters as the supporter of Christian-conservative principles by staunchly opposing LGBT ideology, which he often equates with Western values. Keeping such divisive cultural issues on the agenda also serves Fidesz in dominating public discourse at a time of economic crisis.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Czechia in last place as rest of the EU starts to recover

Businesses increasingly concerned over geopolitical and economic risks to the global economy, says Oxford Economics

Hungary ready to make concessions with EU to widen fiscal room

News

Georgia optimistic about candidate status decision from European Commission

Brussels seen as wanting to move enlargement along as quickly as possible, despite Georgia's backsliding and failure to fulfil all of its recommendations.

Albania and Italy face tough criticism over controversial migrant centres deal

European Commission says deal under which thousands of migrants seeking entry to Italy would be temporarily hosted in centres in Albania must comply with EU law.

Czech billionaire Komarek reported to have failed to sever business ties with Russia

As part of his winning bid for the UK's National Lottery, Komarek's KKCG said it would shortly end its Czech gas storage joint venture with Gazprom.

Mass deportations of Afghans from Pakistan strain bilateral relations

More than 160,000 undocumented Afghans have been forcibly deported from Pakistan, which claims the refugees have been involved in Islamist militant attacks and crimes.

Czechia in last place as rest of the EU starts to recover

Czechia is the only EU economy not to have recovered its pre-pandemic level of GDP as its economy teeters on the edge of another recession.

Georgia optimistic about candidate status decision from European Commission
3 hours ago
Albania and Italy face tough criticism over controversial migrant centres deal
3 hours ago
Czech billionaire Komarek reported to have failed to sever business ties with Russia
4 hours ago
Mass deportations of Afghans from Pakistan strain bilateral relations
4 hours ago
Czechia in last place as rest of the EU starts to recover
5 hours ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Oil continues to flow to Israel via Turkey despite Erdogan’s vehement speeches on plight of Gaza
    7 days ago
  2. Kremlin bats away Turkey proposal to build alternative to UN
    6 days ago
  3. Turkey fails to respond to Iran call for ban on shipping oil to Israel
    5 days ago
  4. Former German leader Schroeder divulges more detail on thwarted Russia-Ukraine peace deal
    14 days ago
  5. After one year of operations, Russia’s McDonald’s replacement already more successful than original, owner reveals
    4 months ago
  1. Oil continues to flow to Israel via Turkey despite Erdogan’s vehement speeches on plight of Gaza
    7 days ago
  2. Former German leader Schroeder divulges more detail on thwarted Russia-Ukraine peace deal
    14 days ago
  3. Eurostat data confirms Romania surpasses Hungary in GDP per capita on a PPP basis
    25 days ago
  4. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    3 months ago
  5. McDonald’s Turkey sends million dollars to Gaza amid outcry over McDonald’s Israel's free meals for soldiers
    15 days ago

Reports

Dismiss