EDB and RenEll sign memorandum of cooperation on building multiple hospitals in Kazakhstan

The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) and Kazakh company RenEll have signed a memorandum of cooperation in building and operating general hospitals in the Kazakh cities of Kokshetau, Aktobe, Atyrau, Aktau, Taraz, Pavlodar and Karaganda. The hospitals are set to be constructed under public-private partnership arrangements.

The projects are part of the State Programme for Healthcare Development in 2020–2025 and aim to have a “significant socioeconomic effect”. The parties plan to jointly study possible investment options, including the creation of special project vehicles and exploring project support mechanisms.

“The Company supports the nation’s aspirations to improve the social well-being of people. Keeping in mind the EDB’s strategic focus on projects with a significant socioeconomic effect, we are interested in establishing long-term cooperation aimed at implementing these projects,” said Kamil Yanikomeroglu, a member of the firm’s board of directors.

“In September 2020, Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Health and the Eurasian Development Bank signed a memorandum of understanding and cooperation. The document signed today is an important step towards kick-starting the construction of general hospitals. We are ready to finance and support this important project as part of the State Programme for Healthcare Development in 2020–2025,” added Amangeldy Issenov, deputy chairman of the EDB management board.