EBRD organises $4mn financing package for green technology solutions in Tajikistan

By bne IntelIiNews January 27, 2021

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has organised a financing package of $4mn for Tajikistan’s largest private lender Bank Eskhata via its Green Economy Financing Facility (GEFF) to support green financing for households and small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) investing in green technology solutions, the EBRD said in a statement.

Eskhata’s loans will cover drip irrigation, rainwater harvesting and storage, sustainable land-management solutions, solar panels and energy-efficient cold-storage facilities for SMEs and households in villages and remote rural areas. Beneficiaries are able to identify climate adaptation technologies through the GEFF Tajikistan-supported Green Technology Selector database.

The funding will be provided by the EBRD and the Green Climate Fund (GCF) in three tranches and will be available in both dollars and local currency.

The GEFF in Tajikistan, backed by the EU, the GCF and South Korea, is supporting equal gender access to green finance. 

“The GEFF is part of the EBRD’s recently announced plan to scale up its climate and environmental finance under the Green Economy Transition (GET) approach, according to which the Bank will aim to increase green financing to more than 50 per cent of its annual investment by 2025 while paying particular attention to gender considerations,” the statement said.

To date, the EBRD has invested €749mn via 136 projects in Tajikistan’s economy.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Articles

Islamic finance corporation inks private sector MoU with Uzbekistan's SQB Securities

The Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD), the private sector arm of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Uzbekistan`s ... more

IMF points to “exacerbated vulnerabilities” caused by Turkey’s economic response to virus impacts

Turkey’s initial policy response to the coronavirus pandemic led to a sharp rebound in GDP but has “exacerbated vulnerabilities”, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in a statement ... more

Kazakh Damu Entrepreneurship Development Fund signs agreements with Islamic banks to support SMEs

Kazakhstan’s Damu Entrepreneurship Development Fund recently concluded agreements with Islamic banks in Kazakhstan to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), Astana ... more

Most Read

  1. Turkish lira breaches HSBC’s stop-loss, Turkey ETF signalling outflows
    6 days ago
  2. Tehran Stock Exchange chief quits amid “Black Monday” fury
    7 days ago
  3. Private finance mobilised by development banks up 9% to $175bn in 2019
    8 days ago
  4. EBRD investments reach record €11bn in pandemic-struck 2020
    12 days ago
  5. Jailed Russian opposition activist Navalny drops Putin corruption investigation bomb on his second day home
    7 days ago
  1. MOSCOW BLOG: The storming of the US Capitol was not a coup, but the shelling of the Russian White House was
    16 days ago
  2. Turkish lira breaches HSBC’s stop-loss, Turkey ETF signalling outflows
    6 days ago
  3. LONG READ: The oligarch problem
    9 days ago
  4. EU to begin certifying Russian Sputnik V vaccine for use in Europe
    13 days ago
  5. EBRD investments reach record €11bn in pandemic-struck 2020
    12 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss