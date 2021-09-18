Croatia's inflation reaches 3.1% in August

Croatia’s consumer price index (CPI) increased by 3.1% year-on-year in August, while there was a month-on-month increase in the index of 0.2%, the Croatian Bureau of Statistics said in a statement on September 17.

In annual terms, inflation accelerated, in line with an increase in prices broadly seen across the emerging Europe region.

Compared to July 2021, the highest increase in consumer prices was recorded in the prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages, by 0.9% on average. This was followed by the prices of furnishing, recreation and culture (0.8%), household equipment and routine household maintenance (0.6% each), restaurants and hotels (0.3%) and transport (0.2%).

The increase in the CPI in August 2021, as compared to July 2021, was alleviated by a decrease of 3.8% on average in the prices of clothing and footwear because of seasonal discounts, and of 0.2% on average in miscellaneous goods and services

At the same time, in August 2021, as compared to July 2021, the prices of alcoholic beverages and tobacco, the prices of health, the prices of communication, and the prices of education remained on average at the July 2021 level.

The prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages (by 0.24%) contributed the most to the increase in the consumer price indices in August 2021, as compared to July 2021, while the prices of clothing and footwear contributed the most to their decrease (by -0.22%).

Within the consumer price indices, in August 2021, as compared to July 2021, the prices of goods increased by 0.1% on average, while the prices of services increased by 0.3% on average.