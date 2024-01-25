Consultant to far-right strongmen to conduct surveys around Azerbaijan presidential election

Consultant to far-right strongmen to conduct surveys around Azerbaijan presidential election
Ilham Aliyev (right) with Hungary's Viktor Orban (left) and Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan (centre). / bne IntelliNews
By Cavid Aga in Baku January 25, 2024

US political consultant George Birnbaum, who has worked on campaigns for populist strongmen such as Hungary's Viktor Orban and Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu, is to conduct surveys around the snap presidential election to be be held on 7 February 2024.

At a press conference of the Oracle Advisory Group, an organisation based in the U.S. for which he works, Birnbaum said:   "We will be monitoring the election in 40 regions of Azerbaijan. Our main focus will be conducting a survey that covers a variety of topics such as the country’s economic situation, security, and achievements in Karabakh."  Birnbaum added:   "We will be carrying out surveys at 500 polling stations throughout the country with a team of 25 observers. We will compile internal reports every three hours throughout the day. The results of the pre-election poll will be announced next week," he stated.

Vlada Galan, another representative of the Oracle Advisory Group, said that the organisation has observed election processes in numerous countries, including the U.S., Hungary, Romania, Israel, and the Czech Republic. She mentioned that the imminent election in Azerbaijan would be the 25th global election observed by the organisation, and it would mark the 5th time the organisation has observed an election in Azerbaijan.

Birnbaum's role in Azerbaijan is not his first in the region. He has been involved in previous elections, including the 2020 parliamentary elections and the 2018 presidential elections, where he was instrumental in conducting exit polls and pre-exit surveys. His surveys often "showed" strong support for the ruling party of New Azerbaijan Party and leader Ilham Aliyev, echoing the government's narrative of stability and progress. 

Birnbaum's connection to Azerbaijan goes beyond electoral politics. In 2017, he was involved in a diplomatic and cultural initiative, leading a group of children from the Atlanta Jewish Academy on a visit to Azerbaijan. The trip aimed to showcase Azerbaijan as a model of religious tolerance and pluralism, a narrative significantly the Azerbaijani government often tries to sell to the West.

This pattern aligns with Birnbaum's history of working with influential right-wing figures, including Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel and Viktor Orbán in Hungary, where he employed tactics focusing on polarization and targeting perceived enemies, a method he discussed openly in a BBC interview

He is best known for his work with Arthur J. Finkelstein & Associates, a firm that has significantly influenced the rise of right-wing populism globally. Birnbaum's mentor, the late Arthur Finkelstein, was a master strategist known for shaping the political landscape in favour of conservative and right-wing leaders, starting from Richard Nixon. Together, they have worked on campaigns for notable figures such as Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel and Viktor Orbán in Hungary.

Birnbaum's involvement with Orbán's government is particularly noteworthy. He played a crucial role in Orbán's propaganda machine, which included demonising liberal philanthropist George Soros. Birnbaum and Finkelstein's strategy focused on creating a perceived enemy, in this case, Soros, to rally public support around Orbán's policies. This tactic of polarisation and targeting specific individuals or groups has been a hallmark of Birnbaum's approach to political campaigning.

In the aforementioned BBC interview, Birnbaum discussed the importance of having an "enemy" in political campaigns, a philosophy that has been evident in his work. This strategy was successfully employed in Netanyahu's campaign in Israel, where divisive issues were brought to the forefront to galvanise support. Similarly, in Hungary, Birnbaum and Finkelstein identified Soros as a target, contributing to the spread of anti-Semitic conspiracy theories and influencing public opinion against him.

Birnbaum's methods, while effective in achieving political victories, have raised concerns about their impact on democratic values and social cohesion. His focus on polarisation and exploiting societal divisions has been criticised for deepening political divides and fostering an environment of hostility and mistrust.

The intriguing involvement of George Birnbaum, with his storied background in political strategy and lobbying, in Azerbaijan's political processes raises an essential question: Is his expertise even necessary in the current Azerbaijani political landscape? The Aliyev family petrostate once prematurely published election results before the voting had even commenced.

Since the 2020 Karabakh War victory over Armenia, President Ilham Aliyev has notably stepped out of the shadow of his father, Heydar Aliyev, consolidating his own authority and political legacy. This victory not only bolstered national pride but also significantly strengthened Aliyev's grip on power. The triumph in the conflict, long-standing and deeply emotional for Azerbaijanis, gave Aliyev an unprecedented level of public support and legitimacy, which he hopes to exploit by calling the snap election.

Moreover, Aliyev's administration has strategically enacted laws that further restrict media freedoms and tighten controls over political parties. These moves have effectively stifled critical voices and opposition, making Aliyev an unchallengeable figure in the Azerbaijani political arena. In such a context, the need for a political strategist of Birnbaum's calibre, known for his expertise in navigating more competitive and complex political environments, seems questionable.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

OUTLOOK 2024 Caucasus

Azerbaijan's oil is in decline, but gas is growing

Azerbaijan's revolutionary ASAN public services

News

Case against Ukrainian investment banker sparks debate on economic security

Prominent Ukrainian investment banker Igor Mazepa, founder and CEO of Concorde Capital investment company, was released from a pre-trial detention facility after posting bail.

Erdogan suggests he’ll ignore tabloid “campaigns” targeted at central bank chief

Father of regulator’s governor accused of firing one staff member and issuing instructions to others, even though he’s not an employee at institution.

Novartis withdraws medicines in Turkey in response to unfavourable exchange rate

Health ministry has fixed euro-lira conversion paid on medicine prices at €1/TRY 17.55. As of January 24, market rate stood at 33 lira.

Six die as fuel truck explodes in fireball on Ulaanbaatar city street

Three firefighters among dead. Shocked city dwellers ask how it is that such vehicles carrying dangerous loads are permitted to travel into a residential neighbourhood, containing many schools.

Blinken tours Africa in attempt to sway countries away from Russia’s influence

Case against Ukrainian investment banker sparks debate on economic security
2 hours ago
Erdogan suggests he’ll ignore tabloid “campaigns” targeted at central bank chief
12 hours ago
Novartis withdraws medicines in Turkey in response to unfavourable exchange rate
12 hours ago
Six die as fuel truck explodes in fireball on Ulaanbaatar city street
15 hours ago
Blinken tours Africa in attempt to sway countries away from Russia’s influence
22 hours ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Iranian-backed militants fired ballistic missiles for the first time in two years at a US base in Iraq
    3 days ago
  2. Iran vows revenge after Israeli attack on Damascus
    4 days ago
  3. STOLYPIN: No, World War III is not on the horizon
    4 days ago
  4. Who was Peshraw Dizayee, the Kurdish businessman killed in the IRGC strikes?
    8 days ago
  5. Russia and China maintain grip on Kazakhstan’s uranium supply amid US and EU high reliance on it
    5 days ago
  1. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    5 months ago
  2. Top Ukrainian politician Oleksiy Arestovych gives seventh confirmation of Russia-Ukraine peace deal agreed in March 2022
    1 month ago
  3. Serbian opposition leader brutally beaten by secret services
    19 days ago
  4. Russian spring offensive could lead to war with Nato, according to German defence scenario
    9 days ago
  5. US warns Kyiv it will stop delivering badly needed Patriot missiles to Ukraine soon
    16 days ago

Reports

Dismiss