COMMENT: Risk premiums in Central Europe during the COVID era do surprisingly well

COMMENT: Risk premiums in Central Europe during the COVID era do surprisingly well
Big crises can send bond yields up and company valuations down, but thanks to the ECB support in this crisis Central Europe has done surprisingly well.
By Les Nemethy CEO and founder of Euro-Phoenix Financial Advisors September 23, 2021

In times of crisis there is a flight to quality by bond traders who are keen to reduce their risks. But that also means there is a flight from non-quality and for emerging market bond issuers the rates they have to offer go up while the valuation of listed companies goes down. In this crisis the countries of Central Europe have done a lot better than expected compared to the big crisis in 2008.  

Risk premium may be defined as the differential in interest rate payable on bonds of a particular country compared to the lowest risk country. Usually, it is the 10-year bond rate that is used as the basis for comparison.  For decades, the risk premium of all currencies globally was measured against the US Dollar.  More recently, European countries began measuring their risk premiums against the German bond yield, the lowest risk European country, with an AAA credit rating.

During times of crisis the flight to safety means investors, fearing the worst, invest more into the lowest risk countries, hence the interest premium of interest rates in higher risk developing countries becomes higher.  This means both that (a) a higher interest rate is required to keep lenders interested in investing in developing countries; and (b) that the cost of capital increases in developing countries.  This is the same “cost of capital” that underpins valuations of corporations.  As the Discounted Cash Flow valuation method discounts future capital flows to a Net Present Value, the higher the cost of capital, the more the value of companies falls.  For example, in past financial crises, the value of companies on stock exchanges of developed countries fell, but value of companies of developing countries typically fell much more, on average.  A similar phenomenon of course exists for privately held corporations, but less visible given that they are not publically listed.

This article looks at the effect of Covid-19 on risk premiums, with a focus on the Visegrad Four countries.  One might have expected risk premiums to increase in developing countries and in Central Europe during the COVID crisis of 2020.  Let’s look at the evidence.

As can be seen from the charts below, the broad trends show that risk premiums increased in Czech Republic, compared to Germany, but they even declined substantially in Poland, and a bit in Hungary.

Evolution of Hungary, Poland & Czechia Risk Premiums from 2008 to 2021 vs Germany

 

This contrasts greatly to the 2008-2009 crisis where the risk premium for Hungarian 10-year bonds reached a whopping 10% higher compared to German bonds.

It is also interesting to note that globally there seems to have been a greater increase in risk premiums in developing countries than in Central Europe:

 

While during 1Q21 risk premiums increased by on average only 0.5% in Europe, they increased by some 2.7% in North Africa and Middle East (MENA). Some emerging markets are likely to have lower fiscal capacity to respond to the shock (less ability to spend their way out of a crisis, delayed access to vaccines, etc.) hence are more vulnerable to a broad-based economic downturn.

One does not have to look far for an explanation on the behaviour of risk premiums.  The European Central Bank (ECB) has had a massive effect on dampening the severity of the COVID-19 crisis, thanks to quantitative easing.  The ECB also announced the formation of the Next Generation EU (NGEU) fund, a massive €750bn of spending. Even though the NGEU is only in early stages of disbursement, the expectation of this stimulus also had an effect on buoying markets.  As can be seen from the chart below, European economies are expected to bounce back quite well in 2021.

 

The allocation of the EU Recovery Fund or NGEU instrument remains very supportive for the EU member countries from Central and Southern Europe. About 20% of the grants and guarantees under the NGEU should go to this group of countries, while their EU GDP share stands at just under 10%. This is good news as the region clearly benefits from redistributive elements within the NGEU.

(It should be borne in mind that parallel to the NGEU, there has been a decline in grants and guarantees destined by the EU to the region, from €100bn to €80bn, which still represents some 6-7% of regional GDP for 2020.  The net effect is still extremely positive for the region.   

In conclusion, COVID-19 has not been disastrous for the Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) country risk premium and cost of capital. The ECB (like the US Fed) has been much more simulative than during the financial crisis of 2008, which has had a beneficial effect not only in reviving economic growth, but also tamping down risk premiums.

However, there is no free lunch: as discussed in earlier articles, the massive level of stimulus in the developed world, including Europe, could well lead to a period of inflation or stagflation.  Central banks have shown a certain success in tamping down risk premiums in the short run.  But will the stimulus lead to inflation?  The jury is still out on that, but there is a good chance that it will be more than transitory.  

Les Nemethy is the CEO and founder of Euro-Phoenix Financial Advisors Ltd. and a former World Banker

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

ING: ECB’s push for net-zero carbon will grow ESG credit

ISTANBUL BLOG: Markets search in vain for logic as Turkey cuts rates

Turkey's struggling hotels need ‘serious support’ with debt says association

Opinion

Perspectives | Will international law help resolve the Karabakh conflict?

A case filed by Armenia against Azerbaijan in the International Court of Justice could have significant implications for the conflict. And it carries risks for both Armenia and Azerbaijan.

ING: ECB’s push for net-zero carbon will grow ESG credit

In the push for reducing carbon, significant investment will be necessary, and in turn, funding will be required. This will provide growth for the credit market, and in particular for anything associated with ESG.

ING: Romania economy cooling, looking for new drivers

With the rapid economic recovery phase now behind us and the peak of the fourth Covid wave just ahead, the Romanian economy is starting to feel the need for additional growth drivers. A better than expected agricultural year and sustained investment

STOLYPIN: Communists face new realities as United Russia steals their votes

The Communist Party of the Russian Federation massively improved its standing following the elections for a new Duma, but was robbed of the much larger share it actually won. The question now is what – if anything – can the KPRF do?

MITTELEUROPEAN INSIGHTS: Hungary's surprise debt issuance demonstrates the EU's financial whip is not working

Hungary's big return to the international bond market shows it is expecting a lengthy spat with the EU but it also makes financial sense.

Perspectives | Will international law help resolve the Karabakh conflict?
11 hours ago
ING: ECB’s push for net-zero carbon will grow ESG credit
20 hours ago
ING: Romania economy cooling, looking for new drivers
2 days ago
STOLYPIN: Communists face new realities as United Russia steals their votes
2 days ago
MITTELEUROPEAN INSIGHTS: Hungary's surprise debt issuance demonstrates the EU's financial whip is not working
7 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Azerbaijani, Turkish and Pakistani war games appear to prompt Iran to move infantry to border
    4 days ago
  2. Iran’s economy – less troubled than Washington would like, and turning to the East
    5 days ago
  3. Russia’s Communist Party makes big gains in the Duma elections as Kremlin efforts to crush smart voting fail
    5 days ago
  4. STOLYPIN: Communists face new realities as United Russia steals their votes
    2 days ago
  5. Romania’s leading insurer City Insurance heads towards bankruptcy after losing license
    5 days ago
  1. Azerbaijani, Turkish and Pakistani war games appear to prompt Iran to move infantry to border
    4 days ago
  2. Hazara Mongols fearing extinction in Afghanistan dream of return to ancient homeland
    18 days ago
  3. LONG READ: Who is Sergei Pugachev, the oligarch that accused Abramovich of buying Chelsea on Putin's orders?
    5 months ago
  4. Invisible and highly polluting methane leaks detected across Romania
    26 days ago
  5. Iran refers to ‘illegality’ of Turkish presence in Caspian Sea military drills
    10 days ago

Reports

Dismiss