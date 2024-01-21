Bulgarian gambling mogul’s offices raided in probe into ex-national security chief’s death

Bulgarian gambling mogul’s offices raided in probe into ex-national security chief’s death
Aleksei Petrov was former secretary of Bulgaria’s national security agency (DANS) and former member of the Communist-era police counter-terrorism unit.
By Denitsa Koseva in Sofia January 21, 2024

Bulgarian police raided the offices of ex-gambling mogul Vassil Bozhkov and interrogated him on January 19 to probe a possible connection to the murder of former national security chief Aleksei Petrov.

Petrov was shot dead in mid-August 2023 during a walk on Vitosha mountain near Sofia.

The raids and the interrogation were confirmed by Bozhkov. The Ministry of Interior only issued a brief statement that it was carrying out raids related to Petrov’s murder.

Bozhkov said as quoted by state news agency BTA that the police searched for documents.

“They were searching for documents related to companies that are not related to me except for one. The names of these companies mean nothing to me,” Bozhkov said as quoted by BTA.

His lawyer, Georgi Gatev, said that Bozhkov was interrogated as witness in relation to several companies he previously owned but subsequently transferred the ownership to other people.

Bozhkov was suspected of a possible link to Petrov’s murder from the beginning, but he has repeatedly denied any connection to it. Moreover, he decided voluntarily to return to Bulgaria after Petrov’s murder.

Bozhkov returned to Bulgaria in the summer of 2023, after escaping to Dubai in 2020. At the time, the then chief prosecutor Ivan Geshev raised dozens of charges against him, including for extortion, tax evasion and blackmail. He was arrested and subsequently released to house arrest.

Petrov, who had several assassination attacks in the past, was more active publicly in the months before his assassination, offering his services to the national security agency, DANS. Local media reported this was a sign of improved relations between Petrov and the leader of the ruling Gerb party, Boyko Borissov.

In the 1990s, the two had a joint company. Petrov was also the founder of two insurance companies in the early 1990s, Apolo and Balkan and Spartak, which were rumoured to have been involved in blackmailing businesses to pay for protection.

Bozhkov has accused Borissov and his former finance minister Vladislav Goranov of accepting significant bribes from him in exchange for shielding his gambling business. Despite his testimonies, the prosecution ended its investigation of Borissov and Goranov, saying there was not sufficient evidence to back Bozhkov’s claims.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Russian sanctions boomerang effect means a year of stagnation for Europe in 2024

Bulgaria launches its own open source GPT system BgGPT

Eurozone faces fifth consecutive quarter of industrial contraction as Germany struggles

News

Montenegro plans samurai bond to diversify funding sources

Japan-educated PM Milojko Spajic discussed Tokyo Stock Exchange debut with bankers at Davos in bid to reduce borrowing costs.

Iranian-backed militants fired ballistic missiles for the first time in two years at a US base in Iraq

Iranian-backed militants fired ballistic missiles at a US base in Iraq on January 20 for the first time in two years, causing minor injuries to US personnel, but marking a significant escalation in rising tensions in the region.

Iran and Pakistan mend fences after 72-hour border tensions

The international community expressed grave concern amid temporary escalations between Iran and Pakistan.

Oil shipments from Saudi Arabia and Iraq to Europe delayed amid Red Sea tensions

Oil shipments from Saudi Arabia and Iraq to Europe, totalling nearly nine million barrels, are facing delays as tankers are forced to reroute due to escalating tensions in the Red Sea

Iran vows revenge after Israeli attack on Damascus

Several Iranian military officers have been killed in an Israeli strike on Damascus.

Montenegro plans samurai bond to diversify funding sources
8 hours ago
Iranian-backed militants fired ballistic missiles for the first time in two years at a US base in Iraq
9 hours ago
Iran and Pakistan mend fences after 72-hour border tensions
10 hours ago
Oil shipments from Saudi Arabia and Iraq to Europe delayed amid Red Sea tensions
1 day ago
Iran vows revenge after Israeli attack on Damascus
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    5 months ago
  2. Russian spring offensive could lead to war with Nato, according to German defence scenario
    6 days ago
  3. Who was Peshraw Dizayee, the Kurdish businessman killed in the IRGC strikes?
    5 days ago
  4. Iran vows revenge after Israeli attack on Damascus
    1 day ago
  5. Iranian-backed militants fired ballistic missiles for the first time in two years at a US base in Iraq
    9 hours ago
  1. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    5 months ago
  2. Top Ukrainian politician Oleksiy Arestovych gives seventh confirmation of Russia-Ukraine peace deal agreed in March 2022
    1 month ago
  3. Serbian opposition leader brutally beaten by secret services
    16 days ago
  4. US warns Kyiv it will stop delivering badly needed Patriot missiles to Ukraine soon
    12 days ago
  5. Russian spring offensive could lead to war with Nato, according to German defence scenario
    6 days ago

Reports

Dismiss