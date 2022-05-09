Bulgaria considers vetoing EU’s embargo on Russian oil imports

Bulgaria considers vetoing EU’s embargo on Russian oil imports
By Denitsa Koseva May 9, 2022

Bulgaria is in talks to seek a delay of the implementation of the ban on Russian oil imports planned by the EU so that its sole refinery, Lukoil Bulgaria, gets time to adjust to process other type of oil. If it is not granted the delay, the country could veto the EU’s decision, Ivan Manev, an MP from There Are Such People (ITN), said in an interview with public broadcaster BNT.

Bulgaria is almost completely dependent on Russia in terms of energy, although the new government led by Prime Minister Kiril Petkov is putting significant effort into quick diversification of suppliers of oil and gas.

According to Manev, who is also a member of the parliament’s energy committee, the veto is not very likely. However, the chairman of the energy committee, Radoslav Ribarski, said earlier in May that should Bulgaria not get a derogation, the country will impose the veto.

“Talks are underway. The Bulgarian government is determined to do whatever is necessary,” Ribarski said in an interview with bTV.

The country is seeking a two-year delay to the implementation of an EU-wide ban on imports of Russian oil and hopes to get an answer by the end of this week.

So far, Hungary and Slovakia are allowed not to impose the ban as they have no alternative source of supplies.

Bulgaria has already found different sources of supplies of natural gas, after Russia’s Gazprom decided to stop deliveries at the end of April. However, the country says it could hardly find a cheap substitute for the oil immediately and would need more time.

Meanwhile, President Rumen Radev, who since the start of the war has been taking rather pro-Russian positions, said on May 9 that without a compromise allowing the import of Russian oil, the the country would face a “monstrous inflation of which thousands of small and medium-sized structurally determining enterprises will not survive”.

“Bulgarians are the poorest and the poorest [in terms of] energy in Europe, we must not allow a rise of delivery prices,” Radev said.

He added that he was expecting the government to have a clear idea of the way Bulgarians live, what they want and to listen to their voices. Although once again criticising the government, Radev said now is not the appropriate time for a new general election.

The Bulgarian Oil Association claims that an embargo on Russian oil would result in a shortage of fuel in the country and in price hikes.

On the other hand, experts say that Bulgaria does not need Russian oil and that the EU embargo would not lift fuel prices.

“I hope that this “news” of a Bulgarian veto against the EC sanctions on the Russian oil are false,” Nikola Yankov, managing partner of Expat Capital and former deputy economy minister, wrote on Facebook.

“Bulgaria does not need and does not depend on Russian oil. [Lukoil] Neftochim can process any oil. It cannot work at all, if Lukoil decides to stop it. This will not cause deficit of fuels in the country, nor will lift the prices,” he wrote.

Yankov added that Bulgaria is importing a significant part of its fuels from Austria, Greece and Romania already and that the Bulgaria’s sole refinery has many times been idle due to repairs or installation of new equipment.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Former Bulgarian PM launches new party to woo pro-Russian voters

Where the 11 Southeast European states stand on the Ukraine war

Construction of Alexandroupolis LNG terminal launched to help reduce Balkans’ dependence on Russian gas

News

Consortium led by Hungary’s richest man wins 35-year motorway concession

Orban's favourite oligarch wins motorway management tender in which apparently no other bidders competed.

President says Moldova not under threat despite latest Transnistria blasts

Maia Sandu seeks to reassure population following unexplained explosions in separatist Transnistria and pro-Russian initiatives by lawmakers in the autonomous Gagauzia region.

Impairments and provisions on Russian and Ukraine operations puts Hungary's OTP in red in Q1

OTP booked a total of €190mn in provisions and €237mn in writedowns in Q1, largely due to exposure to Russia and Ukraine.

Former Bulgarian PM launches new party to woo pro-Russian voters

Sacked for his pro-Russian stance, Stefan Yanev says his Bulgarian Rise party will “defend Bulgaria’s dignity”.

Russia’s Ozon 2021 results show growing orders

Meanwhile, the e-commerce company is in talks to re-structure its eurobonds.

Consortium led by Hungary’s richest man wins 35-year motorway concession
16 hours ago
President says Moldova not under threat despite latest Transnistria blasts
16 hours ago
Impairments and provisions on Russian and Ukraine operations puts Hungary's OTP in red in Q1
1 day ago
Former Bulgarian PM launches new party to woo pro-Russian voters
3 days ago
Russia’s Ozon 2021 results show growing orders
3 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Russian fertility rates fall to record lows on the back of a deteriorating economy and sanctions pressure
    5 days ago
  2. Russia taps FX reserves to dodge bond default
    6 days ago
  3. STOLYPIN: The sick man of Europe
    23 hours ago
  4. Shock in Berlin after Soviet War Memorial vandalised
    1 month ago
  5. Masked saboteurs firebomb army recruitment centre in Russia as suspicious fires continue to rage across the country
    3 days ago
  1. DON: Russia's Black Sea flagship Moskva sunk – the anatomy of a missile strike
    21 days ago
  2. Why are Russian pundits claiming Romania is preparing to invade Transnistria?
    13 days ago
  3. Does Putin have cancer?
    1 month ago
  4. Mariupol Mysteries: Rumours of "foreigners" persist as Briton “Cossack Gundi” captured
    27 days ago
  5. Russian fertility rates fall to record lows on the back of a deteriorating economy and sanctions pressure
    5 days ago

Reports

Dismiss