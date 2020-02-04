Brexit pushes money app Revolut to shift payment operations to Ireland and Lithuania

Brexit pushes money app Revolut to shift payment operations to Ireland and Lithuania
By bne IntelliNews February 4, 2020

London-based fintech company Revolut is going to shift the management of its payment operations from the UK capital to Ireland and Lithuania because of Brexit, a company executive told British media on February 3.

Revolut will use its Lithuanian banking licence, obtained in 2018, to serve customers in Central and Eastern Europe. The company will cover western European clients out of Ireland while the UK will be served separately, Revolut’s banking chief executive Richard Davies told The Telegraph.

“Brexit is the initial cause but it’s also a reflection of the great customer appetite we’ve seen across Europe where we’ve got millions of customers and growing very rapidly,” Davies said.

“As we’ve really grown with scale in Europe, having more than one regulated entity for Europe is really important and very common,” Davies added. The company boasts over 8mn customers.

Revolut, launched in 2015 in London by Russian-born entrepreneurs Nikolay Storonsky and Vlad Yatsenko, started by offering prepaid card services for foreign currency payments. After it obtained banking licenses across Europe, the company now offers banking services such as current accounts, loans and overdrafts. 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Latvian GDP growth slows to just 1% y/y in Q4

Returning migrants and trade disruptions: eastern EU members anticipate the cost of Brexit

Lithuanian retail sales ease growth rate to 3.7% y/y in December

Tech

Russia to start developing its own 5G equipment

The Kremlin chose unpopular frequencies for 5G rollout to drive home-made infrastructure development and could enforce the use of domestically produced servers.

Russian VTB Bank launches online car marketplace

Russia’s second-largest bank launched the online car marketplace in partnership with ILSA, an aggregator of 871 official dealers in 71 Russian cities.

Czech online food shop Rohlik.cz begins operation in Hungary

Hungary is the first market outside the Czech Republic for the group, which wants to expand to new markets in the future.

Romanian telecom group Digi issues €800mn bonds to refinance its debt

Digi has already initiated total repayment of its €550mn bonds maturing in 2023, and aims to repay two other loans in advance.

US government files official protest against the Czech digital tax

The Czech Republic could face counter-measures by the US if it introduces the tax that will affect internet giants like Facebook, Google and Amazon, a US diplomat has warned.

Russia to start developing its own 5G equipment
11 hours ago
Russian VTB Bank launches online car marketplace
11 hours ago
Czech online food shop Rohlik.cz begins operation in Hungary
6 days ago
Romanian telecom group Digi issues €800mn bonds to refinance its debt
7 days ago
US government files official protest against the Czech digital tax
7 days ago

Most Read

  1. HSBC 'considering Turkey, Armenia exits'
    5 days ago
  2. Leaked Italian police report says cannabis cultivation in Albania jumped 1,200% in 2019
    6 days ago
  3. ING: Poland's growth slows sharply and the outlook is poor
    5 days ago
  4. Who's who in the new Russian government
    10 days ago
  5. Estonia’s Fermi Energia signs MoU on developing first nuclear reactor
    7 days ago
  1. Russia real estate legends to raise €140mn for fund with focus on last mile warehouses for the e-commerce sector
    24 days ago
  2. MOSCOW BLOG: Is Putin a megalomaniac?
    17 days ago
  3. Ukraine’s population falls behind Poland’s for the first time, electronic census says 5mn people lost since 2000
    12 days ago
  4. LONG READ: How Iran’s “Shadow Commander” Qasem Soleimani left home at 13 and took a stranglehold on the Middle East
    2 months ago
  5. OUTLOOK 2020 Armenia
    19 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss