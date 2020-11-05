BREAKING: Kosovo’s President Hashim Thasi resigns to face war crimes charges

Kosovo’s President Hashim Thaci resigned on November 5 after the indictment for war crimes filed against him by The Hague-based Specialist Prosecution Office (SPO) was confirmed.

On June 24, the SPO said it had indicted Thaci and other politicians for crimes against humanity and war crimes, including murder, disappearance of persons, torture and persecution during and after the 1998-1999 independence war between ethnic Albanian separatists from the Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) and Serbia.

“As I promised I will not go before the court as president of Kosovo. To defend the integrity of the Kosovo presidency, the state and people of Kosovo I resign from the position,” Thaci was cited by Prishtina Insight.

Thaci urged for calm and unity in light of the news, saying that the indictment against him and other ex-KLA fighters is “a small price to pay for the freedom” of Kosovars.

Thaci announced the news after former parliament speaker and leader of the Democratic Party of Kosovo, Kadri Veseli, said he was was stepping back from political duties in order to defend himself from war crimes charges.

In July, after being questioned for four days in The Hague-based court, Thaci said that he is innocent.

Thaci was directly involved in the Kosovan independence war with Serbian military forces. He joined the KLA in 1993 and was the organisation’s political director from 1994 to 1999 when the independence war with Serbia ended with Nato attacks.

The Kosovo Specialist Chamber was set up in The Hague in 2015 to handle cases of alleged crimes by KLA fighters during the war that led to Kosovo's independence from Serbia a decade later.

Over 100 other former KLA members have been interviewed by the Hague prosecutors so far, including former PM Ramush Haradinaj.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, but it is still not recognised by Belgrade as a separate country.