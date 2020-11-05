BREAKING: Kosovo’s President Hashim Thasi resigns to face war crimes charges

BREAKING: Kosovo’s President Hashim Thasi resigns to face war crimes charges
By Valentina Dimitrievska in Skopje November 5, 2020

Kosovo’s President Hashim Thaci resigned on November 5 after the indictment for war crimes filed against him by The Hague-based Specialist Prosecution Office (SPO) was confirmed.

On June 24, the SPO said it had indicted Thaci and other politicians for crimes against humanity and war crimes, including murder, disappearance of persons, torture and persecution during and after the 1998-1999 independence war between ethnic Albanian separatists from the Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) and Serbia.

“As I promised I will not go before the court as president of Kosovo. To defend the integrity of the Kosovo presidency, the state and people of Kosovo I resign from the position,” Thaci was cited by Prishtina Insight.

Thaci urged for calm and unity in light of the news, saying that the indictment against him and other ex-KLA fighters is “a small price to pay for the freedom” of Kosovars.

Thaci announced the news after former parliament speaker and leader of the Democratic Party of Kosovo, Kadri Veseli, said he was was stepping back from political duties in order to defend himself from war crimes charges.

In July, after being questioned for four days in The Hague-based court, Thaci said that he is innocent.

Thaci was directly involved in the Kosovan independence war with Serbian military forces. He joined the KLA in 1993 and was the organisation’s political director from 1994 to 1999 when the independence war with Serbia ended with Nato attacks.

The Kosovo Specialist Chamber was set up in The Hague in 2015 to handle cases of alleged crimes by KLA fighters during the war that led to Kosovo's independence from Serbia a decade later.

Over 100 other former KLA members have been interviewed by the Hague prosecutors so far, including former PM Ramush Haradinaj.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, but it is still not recognised by Belgrade as a separate country.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

North Macedonia, Albania and Serbia to invite Kosovo to join mini-Schengen on October 30

COMMENT: Why the Balkan region should be on investors’ radar screens

US signs MoUs on 5G cyber security protection with three SEE states

News

Poland announces new batch of near-lockdown restrictions after coronavirus cases shoot up

Poland will close the remainder of schools as well as most retail and cultural facilities after new COVID-19 cases shot up to 24,692 on November 4.

Turkey fines Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok and Periscope

Platforms fail to name representative in Turkey by deadline as required by new social media law. Only VKontakte, the Russian version of Facebook, did so. Bandwidth throttling lies ahead.

EU ambassadors postpone meeting on North Macedonia in attempt to find compromise with Sofia

Hopes two-day delay will enable Germany’s diplomatic efforts to prevent Bulgaria from vetoing the start of EU accession talks with Skopje.

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict shelling of civilians could amount to war crimes says UN human rights chief

Armenia’s PM, meanwhile, calls for international investigation into presence of “foreign mercenaries” in Azerbaijan’s ranks after ethnic Armenian forces say they captured two fighters from Syria.

Bulgaria’s “Poisonous Trio” calls for halt to protests to stop spread of COVID-19

After 116 nights of anti-government protests, organisers say "other forms of resistance" are needed as mass demonstrations risk putting further pressure on Bulgaria's over-stretched healthcare system.

Poland announces new batch of near-lockdown restrictions after coronavirus cases shoot up
21 hours ago
Turkey fines Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok and Periscope
1 day ago
EU ambassadors postpone meeting on North Macedonia in attempt to find compromise with Sofia
19 hours ago
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict shelling of civilians could amount to war crimes says UN human rights chief
2 days ago
Bulgaria’s “Poisonous Trio” calls for halt to protests to stop spread of COVID-19
2 days ago

Most Read

  1. Azerbaijan’s next move awaited as its troops close on Nagorno-Karabakh’s second largest city
    3 days ago
  2. Will Turkey and Greece fight a war over East Mediterranean gas?
    7 days ago
  3. BEYOND THE BOSPORUS: Turkey in financial desert as liquidity dries up in USD/lira market
    1 day ago
  4. Armenians flee fighting in Karabakh
    11 hours ago
  5. Sofia streets empty as most of Bulgaria put in coronavirus “red zone”
    6 days ago
  1. Azerbaijan’s next move awaited as its troops close on Nagorno-Karabakh’s second largest city
    3 days ago
  2. Perspectives | Armenia’s military position in Nagorno-Karabakh grows precarious
    11 days ago
  3. Russia knocked Turkish drones out of sky in Armenia claims report
    16 days ago
  4. STOLYPIN: If Lavrov goes, can we hope for better from Russia’s diminished foreign ministry?
    14 days ago
  5. COLCHIS: Georgia’s Karabakh conundrum
    14 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss