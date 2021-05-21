Bosnia’s foreign trade gains momentum in April

Bosnia’s foreign trade gains momentum in April
#Bosnia foreign trade gains momentum in April
By bne IntelliNews May 21, 2021

Bosnia’s exports soared by 76% y/y to $679mn in April, while imports rose by 65% to $1.94bn, with both performances sustained by the low base effects.

The exports’ annual growth rate accelerated from 12% in January and averaged 37.5% for the whole January-April period when the total exports were $2.57bn.

Bosnia’s imports, typically much larger than its exports, advanced moderately in January-February to gain momentum only in April and partly in March (+29% y/y). For the first four months of the year, the total imports were $3.75bn.

Bosnia’s exports and imports naturally contracted during 2020 to recover gradually in the first months of 2021. The trade balance followed a similar pattern, in contrast to some countries that saw their external balance actually deteriorating during the pandemic. But with the rebound in exports and imports, and the gradual economic relaxation, the trade deficit tends to increase as well.

Thus, in April alone, Bosnia’s trade gap rose by 47.2% y/y to $357mn.

Bosnia [$ '000s] Export Export Export Import Import Import Balance Balance Balance
  2020 2021 y/y 2020 2021 y/y 2020 2021 y/y
Jan-Apr 1,867,175 2,567,505 37.5% 3,044,193 3,747,028 23.1% -1,177,018 -1,179,523 0.2%
January 486,406 549,076 12.9% 702,564 726,269 3.4% -216,158 -177,193 -18.0%
February 514,987 635,645 23.4% 874,658 903,851 3.3% -359,671 -268,206 -25.4%
March 479,217 703,467 46.8% 837,884 1,080,521 29.0% -358,667 -377,054 5.1%
April 386,565 679,316 75.7% 629,087 1,036,388 64.7% -242,522 -357,072 47.2%
Source: bhas.ba                  

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Western Balkans do better than eastern EU members on LBGTI rights

Regional leaders urge EU to speed up enlargement for entire Western Balkans

Slovenian President Pahor supports EU enlargement of entire Western Balkans

Data

Georgia's April PPI climbs at fastest rate in a decade

Georgia's Producer Price Index (PPI) for industrial products in April rose by 3.2% m/m and 17.5% y/y, reaching the steepest annual rate seen in a decade.

COVID-19 wipes out around 12.2% of Georgia’s jobs as of Q1

The number of formally employed Georgians decreased by 12.2% y/y in Q1 to 782,000, implying that around 108,000 jobs were wiped out by the coronavirus-driven crisis.

IMF says global energy and food prices pushed up North Macedonia’s inflation

Spikes in global energy and food prices have pushed up inflation in North Macedonia, but the rise is expected to be temporary.

Russia’s better than expected recovery continues in first quarter

Russia's economy continues to recover more strongly than analysts were expecting. Growth returned in March, but it was not strong enough to outweigh contractions in January and February, but the GDP growth is expected to be in the black from here on

Romania's Q1 GDP points already to full recovery after last year's crisis

Romania's GDP narrowly missed a full return to the level posted in the same period last year.

Georgia's April PPI climbs at fastest rate in a decade
3 hours ago
COVID-19 wipes out around 12.2% of Georgia’s jobs as of Q1
3 hours ago
IMF says global energy and food prices pushed up North Macedonia’s inflation
1 day ago
Russia’s better than expected recovery continues in first quarter
2 days ago
Romania's Q1 GDP points already to full recovery after last year's crisis
2 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Azerbaijani forces 'advance 3 km into Armenia'
    8 days ago
  2. Experts not convinced by Turkey’s claim “full lockdown” caused steep decline in virus cases
    1 day ago
  3. Turkey may be ripe for external debt crisis says Wells Fargo
    3 days ago
  4. Money laundering pushes up property prices in Western Balkan cities
    5 days ago
  5. ISTANBUL BLOG: Meet “The Botox”, the mafia boss who’s singing like a canary about the Erdogan regime on YouTube
    6 days ago
  1. Azerbaijani forces 'advance 3 km into Armenia'
    8 days ago
  2. Will Belarus merge with Russia this week?
    1 month ago
  3. DATACRUNCH: Ukraine starts to close the gap with Russia
    16 days ago
  4. Germany deal to buy Sputnik V dead, but India to receive 360mn doses
    11 days ago
  5. Turkey’s descent into coronavirus hell
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss