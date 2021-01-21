Bosnia's exports in 2020 amounted to BAM10.5bn, trade deficit to BAM6.3bn

Western Balkans citizens legally resident in EU equal to 14% of region’s population
Exports of goods from Bosnia & Herzegovina in January-December 2020 amounted to BAM10.5bn (€5.3bn), which is 8.5% lower than in the same period of 2019, the Agency for Statistics in Bosnia and Herzegovina said in a press release.
Imports to Bosnia in the same period amounted to BAM16.8bn, which is 13.4% lower than in the same period of the previous year, as both imports and exports fell during the pandemic. The coverage of imports by exports was 62.3% and the international trade in goods deficit amounted to BAM6.3bn, said the agency.
Exports to Central European Free Trade Agreement (CEFTA) countries amounted to BAM1.6bn, which is 11.5% lower than in the same period of 2019, while imports amounted to BAM2.1bn, 11.3% lower. The coverage of imports by exports was 78.5%.
Exports to EU countries amounted to BAM7.6bn, which is 8.3% lower than in the same period of 2019, while imports amounted to BAM10.2bn, down 13.9% on the year. The coverage of imports by exports was 74.2%, said the agency.
