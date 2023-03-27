Bosnia posts annual CPI inflation of 12.9% y/y in February

Consumer prices in Bosnia & Herzegovina increased by 12.9% year on year in February, slowing down from a 14.1% y/y increase in January, the country’s statistics office reported on March 24 (chart).

This is the fifth month in a row of slowing inflation in Bosnia.

In monthly terms, the CPI increased 0.4% in February, after moving up 0.5% a month earlier.

Consumer prices in the country increased the most in the following sectors: food and beverages (+20.8% y/y), housing (+13.7% y/y) and furnishing (+12.6% y/y).

The clothing sector was the only one to post a decline in February, by 4.2% y/y.

In 2022 Bosnia posted annual inflation of 14%.