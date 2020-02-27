BlaBlaCar stops offering its services in Crimea to avoid EU sanctions

BlaBlaCar has been working in Crimea since 2014 but halted service fearing EU sanctions
By EWDN in Moscow February 27, 2020

BlaBlaCar, the carpooling giant born in France, has stopped offering its services in Crimea, where it had been operating since 2014. The decision aims to avoid being targeted by the EU sanctions against firms operating on the peninsula, according to company representatives cited by local news website Crimea.Info.

Since Russia took control of Crimea, a Ukrainian territory, in the spring of 2014, both countries have been claiming sovereignty over the peninsula. The EU, the USA and a range of other countries have seen Russia’s move an illegal annexation.

Crimean politicians blasted BlaBlaCar’s latest decision. “BlaBlaCar has lost its chance because of their short-sightedness. Crimea is one of the most popular travel destinations,” Aleksey Chernyak, head of the local parliament’s tourism committee told the Russian media, as reported by The Moscow Times.

BlaBlaCar entered the Russian and Ukrainian markets in January 2014 — just weeks before Russia took control of Crimea — through the acquisition of Ukrainian site Podorozhniki.

Activity in Russia quickly reached a phenomenal level as this country became the company’s largest market, ahead of France. In 2018, BlaBlaCar asserted its leadership in Russia even more strongly with the acquisition of BeepCar, a competing carpooling service run by Mail.Ru Group.

Due to Western sanctions, many foreign and Russian companies have abstained from offering services in the disputed territory. For instance, Russian Railways does not operate train services, which run from Moscow to Crimea, notes the Moscow Times.

 

Russia’s internet giant Yandex announces growing and more diversified revenues in 2019

Wildberries, Russia’s leading e-commerce player, is considering expanding across Europe’s largest countries

In February Yandex, the NASDAQ-listed Russian Internet giant, announced its unaudited financial results for Q4 and FY 2019. Consolidated yearly revenues grew 37% from 2018, reaching RUB175.4bn ($2.83bn)

Wildberries, Russia’s leading e-commerce player, considers expanding across Europe’s largest countries

Russian fund Da Vinci Capital gets €30mn from Germany’s DEG to invest in Ukraine, Belarus and Kazakhstan

Moscow-based top private equity fund manager Da Vinci Capital has agreed with DEG, a state-owned German development finance institution, on a €30mn contribution to its new fund, Da Vinci Capital Technology Fund III

Founders of Russian Yandex.Food to quit the company

Russian internet major Yandex has seen an exodus of managers from its foodtech subsidiaries. Top managers are leaving to rivals as competition in the food delivery segment heats up

