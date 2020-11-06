Belarusian reserve assets up 2.2% in October to $7.5bn

Belarus' international reserve assets totalled $7,485.6mn as of November 1, 2020, according to the preliminary data of the National Bank of the Republic of Belarus.

In October 2020, the country's gold and foreign currency reserves went up by $164.2mn (or 2.2%) following the September decline of $136.4mn (1.8%).

In October Belarus' gold and foreign exchange reserves were bolstered thanks to borrowings abroad by the government and the purchase of foreign currency by the National Bank via the Belarusian Currency Stock Exchange.

In October 2020, the government of the Republic of Belarus honoured the foreign and domestic obligations in foreign currency for the amount of about $222mn.

According to the country's main monetary guidelines for 2020, the volume of international reserve assets is expected comprise at least $7.3bn by January 1, 2021.