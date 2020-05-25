Belarus industrial output declined 3.8% year on year in 4M20

Belarus industrial output declined 3.8% year on year in 4M20
Belarus industrial output declined 3.8% year on year in 4M20
By bne IntelliNews May 25, 2020

In January-April 2020 Belarus industrial output declined 3.8% year on year as the double whammy of the oil price collapse and the coronavirus (COVID-19) stop-shock hit home.

Belarus has been more affected by the fall in the oil prices, as President Alexander Lukashenko has refused to take the pandemic seriously and Minsk is one of the few cities in the region that was not put on lockdown. The football league is still running and on May 9 the country held a few military parades to celebrate VE day.

A lot of the pain felt by the Belarusian economy has been transmitted from Russia, which is still the country’s major economic partner.

The most significant output loss in y/y terms occurred in the oil refining (-32.3%), chemical (-15.9%) and dump truck/tractor (-14.5%) producing sectors.

At the same time, positive growth in pharmaceuticals (11.2%), wooden products (10.8%), cars and trucks (8%) and the food industry (4%) provided some support for the economy.

The construction sector was up 6.3%, and agriculture and retail trade increased by 5% and 4.7% respectively too.

Meanwhile, in order to support local producers, the National Bank of Belarus (NBB) adopted an easing policy by cutting the key interest rate by 0.75 pp to 8% effective as of 20 May.

“This notwithstanding, we expect the negative trends in the economy to intensify in Q2 owing to the COVID-19 impact,” said Olga Zhegulo, an analyst with Raiffeisen Bank (RZB).

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Belarus industrial output declined 3.8% year-on-year in 4M20

Business rallies to help in fight against coronavirus across Eastern Europe and Central Asia

UPDATED: Belarus central bank cuts key rate to 8%

Data

Belarus industrial output declined 3.8% year-on-year in 4M20

In January-April 2020 Belarus industrial output declined 3.8% year-on-year as the double whammy of the oil price collapse and the coronavirus stop-shock hit home.

Industrial production in Ukraine tumbles by 16.2% year on year in April

Industrial production in Ukraine in April 2020 fell by 16.2% year on year, compared with the March drop of 7.7%, February’s fall of 1.5% and January’s contraction of 5.1%, the State Statistics Service said on May 23.

Polish retail sales come down crashing in April, hit by COVID-19 lockdown

A steep reduction in shops’ turnover in April is hardly a surprise, given the fourth month was the first – and only thus far – full month of lockdown, imposed by the authorities to limit the spread of the pandemic.

70% of companies in Czech Republic saw a drop in orders in May due to COVID-19 outbreak

The economic situation of Czech companies is deteriorating and most hope for an extension of the government's Antivirus support programme, a survey by the Confederation of Industry and Transport shows.

Poland’s industrial production records unprecedented fall in April in the wake of COVID-19 lockdown

A contraction had been expected in April, but at 24.6% y/y the magnitude of the fall surprised the market.

Belarus industrial output declined 3.8% year-on-year in 4M20
5 hours ago
Industrial production in Ukraine tumbles by 16.2% year on year in April
9 hours ago
Polish retail sales come down crashing in April, hit by COVID-19 lockdown
20 hours ago
70% of companies in Czech Republic saw a drop in orders in May due to COVID-19 outbreak
3 days ago
Poland’s industrial production records unprecedented fall in April in the wake of COVID-19 lockdown
4 days ago

Most Read

  1. PS752 Tragedy - Ukrainian aviation investigation head suggests passengers were out of their seats
    5 days ago
  2. Poland’s public radio cancels pop chart list after song critical of Kaczynski flies to number one
    7 days ago
  3. Gazprom starts designing $20bn gas pipeline to China
    5 days ago
  4. OPINION: Why the Russian economy will inevitably become green after the COVID-19 epidemic is over
    7 days ago
  5. Russian population is moving west
    7 days ago
  1. PS752 Tragedy - Ukrainian aviation investigation head suggests passengers were out of their seats
    5 days ago
  2. Almost $1bn worth of damage caused by bursting of Sardoba dam in Uzbekistan
    19 days ago
  3. MOSCOW BLOG: Russia caught out by oil plunge
    1 month ago
  4. OUTLOOK 2020 Armenia
    4 months ago
  5. TURKEY INSIGHT: The lira’s past 7. Now don’t be a tough guy Erdogan, don’t be a fool!
    23 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss