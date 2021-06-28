Aeroflot restarts flights to tourist destinations as coronavirus infections in Russia explode

Aeroflot restarts flights to tourist destinations as coronavirus infections in Russia explode
Aeroflot restarted flights to some favourite tourist destinations just as the coronavirus infections in Russia explode. Some other countries like France and German are already reimposing quarantine restrictions on inbound Russians
By bne IntelliNews June 28, 2021

Russia formally restarted flights to major city destinations around the world on June 28, just as coronavirus (COVID-19) infections explode to levels not seen since January.  

Desperate to restart its aviation business for holiday-hungry Russians, the national carrier Aeroflot began resuming flights to United States, Italy, Belgium, Bulgaria, Jordan, Ireland, Cyprus and North Macedonia, amongst other destinations, on a reciprocal basis on June 28.  

The decision seems ill timed, as daily new infections have more than doubled in the last few weeks to over 20,000 a day, making Russia number four in the list with the most new infections in a day last week. 600 people died, also a record. A total of 130,000 people were in hospital in Russia with COVID-19 on June 23, according to Health Minister Mikhail Murashko.

The authorities appear to be close to panicking, as Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin announced mandatory vaccination for 60% of all service workers and stiff fines for companies that don't comply. The authorities have launched a PR campaign to persuade reluctant Russians to get the jab. Sobyanin has also closed access to bars and restaurants without a valid vaccination certificate or proof of antibodies. However, the authorities so far appear to be trying to avoid yet another full lockdown. 

State TV has been running no-holds barred reporting from hospitals which are already overflowing in some regions, married with game shows where residents are rewarded for getting the shots.  

The government claims vaccination uptake has risen since the Delta variant arrived in Russia and Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova announced on June 23 that vaccination rates were up 1.7 times over the previous weeks but there are no publicly available figures. The number of jabs in Russia last week was up 25%, according to Our World in Data, as cited by The Bell. 

At the same time, vaccinations have leapt to the forefront in public discourse. The number of social media posts about vaccines increased fivefold last week and vaccines were three times more popular a topic on social media than the Putin-Biden summit on 16 June (which took place the same day that Moscow announced its mandatory vaccination programme).

Mistrust in the authorities mean that only 13% of the Russian population is vaccinated, but the campaign seems to be having an effect with long queues forming outside the free dispensaries in shopping malls and elsewhere as Russians finally react to the state’s warnings. Daily vaccination rates have suddenly jumped as the people overcome their misgivings in order to avoid the penalties. A flourishing trade in fake vaccination certificates has also appeared, with several high-profile arrests already made. 

Holiday plans in question

Aeroflot has been one of the biggest victims of the pandemic, but as infection rates fall in other countries it has restarted several flights this week. At the same time, the number charter flights leaving Sheremetyevo (SVO) Airport in Moscow has doubled in the first quarter. 

Aeroflot has agreed to open flights from Moscow to Washington and New York twice a week (that is, both the Russian carrier and the foreign one will be able to operate two flights each), reports Tass.  

There will also be flights from Moscow to Brussels (four times a week), from Moscow to Dublin (two flights), from Moscow to Rome and Milan (two flights), from Moscow to Venice and Naples (four flights), from Moscow to Larnaca (four flights), and from Moscow to Paphos (three flights).  

The headquarters also approved the resumption of flights between Russia and Bulgaria: Sofia, Varna, Burgas are open for flights both from Moscow and from the regions (from Moscow, four flights a week; from the regions, one).

Also Aeroflot agreed to increase flights to Vienna, Azerbaijan, Yerevan, Qatar, Belgrade, Helsinki, and Zurich. Split, Dubrovnik, Pula, Geneva are also open for flights. Most of all, the quota for flights to Greece has been expanded. In addition to increasing the frequency of flights from Moscow to Athens, the headquarters opened flights from Moscow and the regions to Thessaloniki, Heraklion, Corfu and Rhodes

Russia is due to restart flights to Turkey, which is already accepting Russian tourists.  

But the surging infection rates in Russia area already provoking other countries to impose new restrictions on Russians that may stymie holiday plans.  

The rapid rise in rates caused France to add Russia on June 23 to its coronavirus ‘hotspot list, and Germany followed suit two days later. Now, the few Russians able to travel to these countries face two weeks of quarantine on arrival.

Results

Aeroflot Group released neutral consolidated operating results for May on June 24. The number of passengers carried increased 12.8-fold y/y to 3.592mn, though that was 25.8% below the pre-pandemic May 2019 level.  

The passenger load factor (PLF) grew 29.9 pp year on year to 75.8%, 1.4 pp below the May 2019 figure.

“In May, Aeroflot Group continued to decrease the pace of the decline compared to the 2019 level. In particular, passenger traffic and RPK in April were 34.5% and 46.0% below the numbers seen in the same month of 2019 respectively. However, we note that there is still a way to go to reach the 2019 level,” Sberbank CIB said in a note.   

“Although in the domestic market the company already exceeded the pre-pandemic level (in May the number of passengers carried and RPK exceeded the 2019 figures by 19.4% and 17.6% respectively), international volumes are far below the 2019 figures. The recent reopening of Turkey and gradual restoration of air connections with other countries should accelerate the recovery of Aeroflot's international volumes, though it is likely to slow domestic volumes' growth due to a partial redistribution of traffic between the segments. However, a full recovery of international traffic volumes is unlikely to happen soon. In fact, the company's management expects a full recovery in the international air market only in 2024,” Sberbank CIB added.   

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Fitch upgrades Russian miner Metalloinvest to investment grade ahead of mooted IPO

S&P: EMEA faster growth, but higher inflation

Under half of emerging Europe economies to achieve full recovery in 2021

News

Fitch upgrades Russian miner Metalloinvest to investment grade ahead of mooted IPO

International ratings agency Fitch has upgraded Russian metallurgy holding Metalloinvest to investment grade on June 29, ahead of the company’s possible IPO.

Murder and arson in Albania’s sunlounger wars

Interior minister promises police reform after four killed in turf wars over Albanian beaches.

Kazakhstan: Russia’s Yandex taxi in court trouble as China’s Didi circles

The situation has arisen because of mischief-making by a so-called patent troll.

Trade dependency keeps Ukraine out of international condemnation of China, Belarus

The cash-strapped government of Ukraine has kept out of the international condemnation and sanctions of China’s treatment of the Uighur and the latest round of sanctions on Belarus because of its trade dependency on both countries.

EU pulls its punches on Belarus sanctions

The EU pulled some of its punches when imposing harsh sectorial sanctions on Belarus at a summit in Brussels on June 24-25.

Fitch upgrades Russian miner Metalloinvest to investment grade ahead of mooted IPO
44 minutes ago
Murder and arson in Albania’s sunlounger wars
18 hours ago
Kazakhstan: Russia’s Yandex taxi in court trouble as China’s Didi circles
23 hours ago
Trade dependency keeps Ukraine out of international condemnation of China, Belarus
1 day ago
EU pulls its punches on Belarus sanctions
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Russian forces oppose the UK Navy’s Freedom of Navigation Operation off Crimea
    4 days ago
  2. LONG READ: Who is Sergei Pugachev, the oligarch that accused Abramovich of buying Chelsea on Putin's orders?
    3 months ago
  3. Bulgaria keeps veto on launch of EU accession talks with North Macedonia
    7 days ago
  4. MOSCOW BLOG: Russia and Europe –friends again?
    6 days ago
  5. Dutch PM tells Orban he is free to leave EU as pressure grows over Hungary’s anti-LGBT law
    4 days ago
  1. Russia’s gross international reserves tops $600bn for the first time ever
    28 days ago
  2. Belarus' economy will collapse without Russia's help
    26 days ago
  3. Lukashenko pushing illegal Iraqi refugees over the border into Lithuania
    16 days ago
  4. STOLYPIN: The challenges of targeting Minsk and doing more harm than good
    29 days ago
  5. Russia is back in the Mediterranean and it is there to stay
    27 days ago

Reports

Dismiss