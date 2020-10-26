3SIIF investment fund takes over Poland’s leading rolling stock company Cargounit

3SIIF investment fund takes over Poland’s leading rolling stock company Cargounit
By bne IntelliNews October 26, 2020

The Three Seas Initiative Investment Fund (3SIIF) has signed an agreement to acquire 100% of the equity of Cargounit, the largest independent locomotive leasing company in Poland and the sixth-largest rolling stock company in Europe.

The seller is the private equity fund manager Abris Capital Partners, which invested in Cargounit in 2016. The parties did not disclose the value of the transaction. 
 
“The Polish rail freight market is the second-largest in Europe after Germany. It is forecast to continue to grow, with a large-scale rail modernisation programme underway promoting connectivity both in Poland and within the wider Three Seas region,” Amber Infrastructure Group, which advised SIIF in the deal, said in a statement.

Cargounit is the only locomotive leasing company in Poland able to offer a full suite of locomotive types and has "extensive plans" to modernise its fleet over the coming years.

Following the takeover by 3SIIF, Cargounit will continue to operate from its headquarters in Wroclaw and the management team will remain with the company.

