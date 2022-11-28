39.8% of Bulgarians have difficulty making ends meet, Eurostat survey shows

39.8% of Bulgarians have difficulty making ends meet, Eurostat survey shows
/ Eurostat
By bne IntelliNews November 28, 2022

39.8% of Bulgarians are struggling to make ends meet, the highest share among ten European Union member states, a survey by the EU’s statistics agency Eurostat showed on November 28.

The survey was carried out in the second quarter of 2022 and included Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Finland, France, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Slovakia and Slovenia.

The share of the population able to make ends meet with great difficulty or with difficulty increased over several quarters, Eurostat said. In the second quarter of 2022, it increased in comparison with the first quarter of the year in all participating countries, except for Slovenia and Finland, where it decreased by 0.1pp and 0.5pp respectively.

On the other hand, the highest increases in this share were registered in France (+5.6pp) and Austria (+2.7pp).

In Finland, the share of people having trouble making ends meet was the lowest, at 11%.

“Data show that more than one in five people had great difficulties or difficulties making ends meet in Bulgaria, Slovakia, Italy and France,” Eurostat said.

In the second quarter of 2022, most people in the ten EU countries participating in the quarterly data collection on living conditions reported increasing difficulties in making ends meet, compared with previous quarters, which was due to the surging inflation since the beginning of 2022.

The share of the population that could make ends meet easily or very easily ranged from 3.6% in Bulgaria to 40.5% in Finland. This share decreased in comparison to the previous quarter in nine countries, while it increased in Italy (by 0.3pp).

The highest decrease in the share of population that could make ends meet easily or very easily in the second quarter of 2022 compared with the previous quarter was registered in Slovenia (-4.4 pp) and Austria (-4.0 pp).

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Austrian chancellor confirms support for Croatia’s Schengen entry, but not Bulgaria’s or Romania’s

bneGREEN: ING: Euro sustainable bond supply set to stagnate in 2023

Schengen decision looms for Bulgaria, Romania and Croatia

Data

Poland’s CPI growth eases 0.5pp to 17.4% y/y in November, flash estimate shows

The reading is the first y/y easing of the index since June 2021.

Poland’s Q3 GDP growth revised upwards to 4.5% y/y amidst sharp decline in consumption and investment

Sharp slowdowns in the expansion of private consumption and investment lead to growth easing from 5.6% in Q2.

Kazakh retail sales up by 1.4% y/y in Jan-Oct

Kazakh retail sales rose by 1.4% y/y in January-October, registering a value of Kazakhstani tenge KZT12.09tn ($25.8bn), according to data published by Kazakhstan's State Statistics Committee.

Growth of North Macedonia’s PPI slows further to 22.3% y/y in October

As growth slows, annual growth in October was driven mostly by the increase in PPI in the manufacturing sector.

Ukraine liberates 74,000 square kilometres since Russia’s invasion

After the Russian military withdrew to the eastern bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson, the residents of the region that had been under Russian rule for eight months celebrated their liberation by Ukrainian troops, reports Statista.

Poland’s CPI growth eases 0.5pp to 17.4% y/y in November, flash estimate shows
1 hour ago
Poland’s Q3 GDP growth revised upwards to 4.5% y/y amidst sharp decline in consumption and investment
14 hours ago
Kazakh retail sales up by 1.4% y/y in Jan-Oct
1 day ago
Growth of North Macedonia’s PPI slows further to 22.3% y/y in October
2 days ago
Ukraine liberates 74,000 square kilometres since Russia’s invasion
2 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Schengen decision looms for Bulgaria, Romania and Croatia
    7 days ago
  2. Pashinyan refuses to sign CSTO declaration after bloc's failure to help Armenia
    6 days ago
  3. Gazprom unveils its biggest investment programme in eight years as it begins to reorientate to the east
    6 days ago
  4. Swedish funds have billions of euros of investor money frozen in Russia
    6 days ago
  5. Secret Kremlin poll finds dissatisfaction with the Ukraine war rising
    7 days ago
  1. Ukraine's 63rd Brigade gears up for Kherson push
    29 days ago
  2. Erdogan unveils the Togg, first made-in-Turkey EV
    1 month ago
  3. The war’s price tag for Russia will be high
    1 month ago
  4. LONG READ: Can Europe keep the lights on this winter?
    2 months ago
  5. Schengen decision looms for Bulgaria, Romania and Croatia
    7 days ago

Reports

Dismiss