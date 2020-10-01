Yandex launches new AI-powered professional services DataSphere and SpeechKit Pro

Yandex launches new AI-powered professional services DataSphere and SpeechKit Pro
Yandex presented new AI services DataSphere and SpeechKit Pro during the Yandex Scale conference
By East-West Digital News in Moscow October 1, 2020

Yandex presented new AI services DataSphere and SpeechKit Pro during the Yandex Scale conference , which runs from September 23 to 25, reports East-West Digital News (EWDN).

DataSphere presents itself as, “a service for ML development that combines the most popular tools and scalable resources for the full cycle of machine learning: from an experiment to the launch of a finished model.” It includes both a development environment and computing resources. The service uses serverless computing technology, which allows you to select the necessary configuration of computing resources for different types of tasks.

SpeechKit Pro, the professional version of its service to recognize or voice texts in several languages. The service infrastructure is designed with high loads in mind to ensure that the system is available and fault-free even if the number of concurrent requests is high. It has flexible settings for specific business tasks (for example, it allows you to change the voice and intonation of a voice robot). SpeechKit is the power behind Alice, the Yandex voice assistant.

The Yandex DataSphere cloud environment was first introduced on June 1 in Preview mode.

-

This article first appeared in East-West Digital News, a partner of IntelliNews

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Russian e-commerce leader Wildberries launches in Ukraine.

Poland’s top e-commerce firm Allegro sets maximum IPO price at PLN43

Swedish, Malaysian and French investors back Russian startups

Tech

Russian e-commerce leader Wildberries launches in Ukraine.

Wildberries, the number one retailer in Russia, launched sales in Ukraine. Customers can order goods with free delivery in the wildberries.ua online store as well as through the iOS mobile application. An Android app will be launched shortly

Poland’s top e-commerce firm Allegro sets maximum IPO price at PLN43

Pricing puts the offering’s valuation at PLN8.1bn, one of the biggest-ever IPOs on the Warsaw bourse.

Latvian central bank says COVID-19 changed people's payment habits significantly

The share of non-cash payments in the total volume of payments is gradually increasing.

Swedish, Malaysian and French investors back Russian startups

Russian startup NaPopravku (“for cure”), an online service for medical appointments, has raised $2.25mn for further domestic expansion and mobile developments, reported industry publication Rusbase

Fort Ross Venture Capital fund aims to invest $100mn in Russia and Eastern Europe tech

Just weeks after The Untitled announced plans to launch a new venture fund for Russia and Eastern Europe, Fort Ross Ventures, another Russia-connected VC firm, shared news about a similar initiative

Russian e-commerce leader Wildberries launches in Ukraine.
11 minutes ago
Poland’s top e-commerce firm Allegro sets maximum IPO price at PLN43
1 day ago
Latvian central bank says COVID-19 changed people's payment habits significantly
6 days ago
Swedish, Malaysian and French investors back Russian startups
6 days ago
Fort Ross Venture Capital fund aims to invest $100mn in Russia and Eastern Europe tech
6 days ago

Most Read

  1. Belarus IT specialists develop software to identify OMON officers wearing masks
    6 days ago
  2. Iran denies allowing passage of weapons into Armenia after video emerges on social media
    1 day ago
  3. Poland tightens restrictions in response to rising coronavirus cases
    1 day ago
  4. COMMENT: Don’t disregard potential for Armenia and Azerbaijan’s war to spiral into something much bigger
    3 days ago
  5. Capital forecasts 8 Turkish lira to dollar by year’s end
    7 days ago
  1. Ankara “has become Wuhan” say doctors fighting Turkey’s raging coronavirus outbreak
    27 days ago
  2. China ‘ending Mongolian-language education in Inner Mongolia’
    30 days ago
  3. Belarus IT specialists develop software to identify OMON officers wearing masks
    6 days ago
  4. STOLYPIN: Whatever is happening to Putin?
    16 days ago
  5. Iran denies allowing passage of weapons into Armenia after video emerges on social media
    1 day ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss