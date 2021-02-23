World Bank to provide $36.5mn for second phase of rehabilitation of Tajikstan’s Nurek hydropower plant

The World Bank will provide $36.5mn for the rehabilitation of the Nurek hydropower plant in Tajikistan based on a grant agreement signed by the government of Tajikistan and the International Development Association at the end of 2020.

The funds will be spent on the second phase of the rehabilitation. The first phase cost around $325mn and included World Bank’s financing worth $226mn. Remaining funds were granted by the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank ($60mn) and the Eurasian Development Bank ($40mn). The first phase was launched in March 2019.

Tasks during the first phase included rehabilitation of three generating units, the enhancement of dam safety with a focus on protection against seismic hazards and floods and the replacement of six auto-transformers used to regulate voltage.

The second phase will aim to repair the remaining six generating units, restore the Nurek bridge and repair the plant building and other key facilities.