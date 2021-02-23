World Bank to provide $36.5mn for second phase of rehabilitation of Tajikstan’s Nurek hydropower plant

By bne IntelIiNews February 23, 2021

The World Bank will provide $36.5mn for the rehabilitation of the Nurek hydropower plant in Tajikistan based on a grant agreement signed by the government of Tajikistan and the International Development Association at the end of 2020.

The funds will be spent on the second phase of the  rehabilitation. The first phase cost around $325mn and included World Bank’s financing worth $226mn. Remaining funds were granted by the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank ($60mn) and the Eurasian Development Bank ($40mn). The first phase was launched in March 2019.

Tasks during the first phase included rehabilitation of three generating units, the enhancement of dam safety with a focus on protection against seismic hazards and floods and the replacement of six auto-transformers used to regulate voltage.

The second phase will aim to repair the remaining six generating units, restore the Nurek bridge and repair the plant building and other key facilities.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Articles

Iran ‘to install more advanced centrifuges’ as nuclear deal tensions simmer

Iran has informed the UN nuclear watchdog that it plans to install more of its advanced IR-2m centrifuges at an underground uranium enrichment plant at Natanz, according to a February 17 report by ... more

Germany provides €2.4mn grant to North Macedonia for renewable energy projects

North Macedonia will receive a €2.4mn grant from Germany’s KfW bank aimed for renewable energy source projects and the energy transition from coal, the government in Skopje announced on ... more

ADB says “first phase” of Turkmenistan’s TAPI pipeline to launch in 2021

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) in its “Asian Economic Integration Report 2021” report has said that the first phase of the Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India (TAPI) ... more

Most Read

  1. Serbia to become vaccine production hub for the Western Balkans
    6 days ago
  2. Slovak government under fire as COVID-19 death rate surges to worst in the world
    5 days ago
  3. LONG READ: Czechs reassess their Habsburg legacy
    1 day ago
  4. Russian message service Telegram hopes to raise $1bn with a convertible bond private placement
    4 days ago
  5. Mongolia’s pitiless dzud
    3 days ago
  1. Serbia to become vaccine production hub for the Western Balkans
    6 days ago
  2. Serbia carrying out Europe's second-fastest vaccine rollout
    25 days ago
  3. MOSCOW BLOG: Kremlin lays out new rules of the game for post-Trump relations
    16 days ago
  4. Ukraine bans Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine
    11 days ago
  5. Lithuanians worry about fallout from Belarus sanctions
    25 days ago

Reports

Dismiss